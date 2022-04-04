The interrogations in the Prosecutor’s Office in Turin related to the Prisma investigation resumed this morning, for which the leaders of Juve (Agnelli, Nedved and Paratici plus four others) are being investigated for issuing invoices for non-existent transactions and false invoicing for listed companies. Around 10 am Juan Cuadrado showed up to be heard by prosecutors Gianoglio, Bendoni and Santoriello on the so-called “salary maneuver”.

What is being investigated

The players (who have already heard Dybala, Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro), who are not investigated but felt like people informed about the facts, are asked to explain the agreement for the cut of salaries in 2020, in the Covid era, and the return of a part in subsequent years, which for prosecutors would constitute a false accounting. Other hearings in the next few hours are not excluded.