The European runner-up said in a statement that the 35-year-old signed a one-year contract with the club, after 8 years in Juventus, during which he won five league titles and reached the Champions League final in 2017.

Cuadrado said in a tweet on the club’s account: “I am very happy. I thank God for this opportunity. For me, it is an honor to be here in one of the largest European clubs: I am happy.”

He added, “I received many offers and chose Inter Milan, because we all know who Inter Milan is at the global level.”

Inter signed Cuadrado, who played 115 matches with his country, to strengthen the right-back position in coach Simone Inzaghi’s squad, which is occupied by Dutch international Denzel Damfries.

On June 30, Juventus announced the departure of Cuadrado, who joined him in 2015 from Chelsea, and won 11 titles with the old lady, including 5 league titles and 4 in the local cup.

Why were the fans angry?

The contract with Cuadrado angered Inter fans, who consider him a symbol of the recent successes of Juventus.

Behind the anger was also a series of incidents during the two clubs’ matches, the latest of which was the sharp dispute with Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic in stoppage time from the second leg of the Italian Cup semi-final last season.

The match also witnessed racist abuse from the fans of the “Old Lady” team towards the Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku.

Cuadrado, who scored for Juventus in that match, was given a 3-match ban for grabbing Handanović by the neck and punching him.

Cuadrado is also seen by fans as deliberately falling and exaggerating friction with the aim of influencing arbitration decisions, similar to what happened when he won a decisive penalty kick in 2021 against Inter when he deliberately collided with Croatian Ivan Perisic.