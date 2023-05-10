Juventus and Seville, who have suffered in their respective domestic championships, face the semifinal of the Europa League like a lifeline to hold on to conclude a season that started crookedly with a high spirit.

Both will play this Thursday in Turin the first leg of one of the semifinals, a tie that will be completed next week in the Andalusian capital and from which the team that will play the final on May 31 in Budapest, where the rival will leave the confrontation between the Rome and Bayer Leverkusen.

from the Champions League

The Italian and Spanish formations arrived at this tournament rebounding from the Champions League, in which they were third in the group stage, so being in the final, and then winning it, is a direct way to play again next season in the highest continental competition.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (left) follows Kylian Mbappé.

Juventus is one of the teams with the best resume in Europe and among its trophies it has three of the champion of the second continental competition, although now, in the domestic tournament, once Napoli has secured the Serie A title, they are fighting for being second in the standings, another way to be in the ‘Champions’.

The Colombians

Cuadrado would be the tenth Colombian player to play in the finalwell, if Juventus classifies.

The one who opened the way was Faustino Asprillawho won the tournament in 1995, when Pama defeated Juventus.

Faustino Asprilla, with the Parma shirt.

And four years later, Asprilla won his second trophy, this time defeating Olympique de Marseille.

Luis Amaranto Perea He played the final with Atlético de Madrid in 2010, after beating English Fulham in extra time.

The Porto, with Falcao García, James Rodríguez and Freddy Guarín defeated Sporting Braga in the final in the 2010-2011 tournament.

Goal against Villareal in the race for the semifinal of the European League. Photo: Fernando Veludo. AFP.

And then, falcao with Atlético de Madrid became champion again, after beating in the final against Athletic Bilbao Club.



Carlos Bacca held twice: in 2014 against Benfica and 2015 against Dnipro of Ukraine.

In 2017, davinson sanchez with Tottenham he reached the final, but lost it against Manchester United.

Then, Rafael Santos Borre at Eintracht Frankfurt; and Alfredo Moreloswith Glasgow Rangers they were in the final.

