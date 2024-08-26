Rome (AFP)

Colombian veteran Juan Cuadrado continues his adventure in the Italian Football League that began in 2009, by signing with Atalanta for one year as a free player, after the end of his contract with Inter.

The 36-year-old played for Inter for one season, winning the league title after moving to the club from rivals Juventus, where he played from 2015 to 2023, winning the league five times, the cup four times, and the Super Cup twice, in addition to reaching the Champions League final in 2017.

“We are pleased to announce that footballer Juan Guillermo Cuadrado Bello will wear the black and blue shirt for the 2024-25 season, having joined the Bergamo-based club on a one-year contract,” Atalanta said in a statement.

“After arriving in Italy 15 years ago (in 2009 with Udinese), Cuadrado played 372 matches, scored 43 goals and provided 66 assists in the Italian league alone,” he added, during a career that began with Udinese, during which he played for Lecce on loan, before moving to Fiorentina and then Juventus in 2015, first on loan, before signing permanently in 2017, and finally to Inter and now Atalanta.

The Colombian left Italy once during this trip, moving to the English Premier League to play with Chelsea at the beginning of 2015 on a four-and-a-half-year contract, but he only stayed there for half a season, as he returned to Italy in the summer of that year to defend the colors of Juventus on loan.

Europa League title holder Atalanta started their league campaign with a big 4-0 win over Lecce, but lost in the second round to Torino 1-2.