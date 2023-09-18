The rumor spread like wildfire: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and David Ospina would associate to buy a club in Colombian Professional Soccer and that would give a different boost to the country’s tournament.

No one seemed to care how it would be done, how viable it could be, what the local and international regulations said on the subject. It was only said that They would be shareholders of Fortaleza CEIF, of the second division Tournament and that’s it. The rumor spread without further ado.

They uncover the truth behind the rumor

It is now known that reality is very different from what was speculated. Spoiler alert: There will be no purchase by the historic players of the Colombian National Team nor from anyone, at least for now.

But where did such a version come from then? Carlos Barato, president of the club, explained to Futbolred the reality of what was talked about and, especially, what was not said.

“Jorge Moreno is leaving (Fortaleza) for personal reasons. That meant that it was going to be known that we were looking for this share recomposition for everything we have, because Fortaleza has a school for athletes, a headquarters, we offer very complete services. “So we basically wanted to value the team. We did that and applied a preference clause in which CEIF and I, who am the owner, acquired Moreno’s shares,” he explained.

There is an impediment that is due to Fifa statutes, they are active players

But the question remains: why did they mention Ospina and Cuadrado in that negotiation? “The idea arose because Lucas (Jaramillo) advises us on the sports, commercial and marketing committee and, since he represents David and is a friend of Cuadrado, that relationship arises.. I answer that I wish they would invest, they are football men and they are not going to be just any player, but different and cool people,” the manager explained.

The problem is that it is not that simple: “There is an impediment that is due to Fifa statutes, they are active players,” said Barato. And yes, but there are international examples, such as Gerard Piqué’s purchase of Andorra when he was still a FC Barcelona player. Regarding that, Barato stated: “they could use another person, there are figures, but that is not what happens to us.”

The relationship exists, it is true. But, apparently, the interest is not: “I speak very well with David about the team and that, but He has never told me anything about approaching the club.“he explained.

The manager said that the owners of Fortaleza are divided like this: “there is one part of Ceif and the other is Soccer United, which is a gringo investment group, friends of Lucas and mine, as well as the owners of La 25. There is another friend too, “There are seven or eight people, Zambrano, rubbery people who have different looks. They live in Miami, they are neighbors of Lucas and we all speak the same language.”

Fortaleza’s ambition for the future is to continue consolidating, to have a university for athletes as a next step to the school they already have, even to have their own stadium, as Barato explained.

But for now neither Ospina nor Cuadrado are in that plan. It is foreseeable that, over the age of 35 that both are, retirement and the new role they choose will put them in this investment scenario. But, as of today, there is no such thing.

