Yerry Mina and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado suffered and were left with injuries after the successful opening double day of the World Cup qualifiers for the Colombian team in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026. What is known about the status of the players? We tell you.

(You may be interested in: Fernando Botero: Radamel Falcao and his deep sadness, he regrets the death of the artist)

It should be remembered that Colombia obtained four of six possible points, after its 1-0 victory against Venezuela, at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, and the goalless draw in the away match against Chile.

Square, tendonitis is not that complicated

In accordance with sky sportsInter Milan reconfirmed the tendinitis condition reported by the Colombian medical body in the case of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado. However, the situation does not seem to involve a long-term disability.

It should be remembered that the winger and midfielder suffered from this ailment during the match against Venezuela and was replaced at halftime by Rafael Carrascal.

However, Cuadrado will not be taken into account by coach Simone Inzaghi for the Madonnina derby against Milan this weekend.

For its part, the portal InterNews he noted that The Colombian was developing differentiated jobs and it would also be a doubt for the neroazuriro’s debut in the Uefa Champions League, when they meet Real Sociedad on Wednesday, September 20 at the Reale Arena stadium in San Sebastián (Spain).

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (left), in action against Inter. Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Mina, 4 to 6 weeks outside



The case of Yerry Mina is more complicated. The central defender of Fiorentina – a ‘Calcio’ team in which he has not even debuted – has an injury that would keep him off the field for between four to six weeks.

Mina left the field of play 21 minutes into the first half of the match in Santiago, Chile after reporting that he had muscle ailments. He was replaced by Davinson Sánchez.

It should be noted that the Caucano completed four months without playing a game at the club level.

(We recommend: Luis Díaz: ruled out for the Liverpool match? Klopp expressed his concern)

📸 ! Images of the draw of our Colombia National Team 🆚 🇨🇱 on the second date of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.#AllWeAreColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/qlNYyKDeMz — Colombia National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) September 13, 2023

“The tests carried out showed an injury between the first and second degree of the myotendinous junction of the rectus femoris muscle of the left thigh. The player has started the rehabilitation process and will be re-evaluated over the next few weeks,” the ‘viola’ club officially stated about the central defender’s health status.

Training of the Colombian National Team at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla, James Rodríguez and Yerry Mina.

The former Everton is confirmed absent for the Colombian team ahead of the matches against Uruguay and Ecuador. at the beginning of next October. He wouldn’t have enough time to recover and get back in shape.

You can also read:

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL