Friday, May 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cuadrado and Juventus, in white: Inter won the Italian Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Inter

Lautaro Martinez celebrates goal with Inter.

Lautaro Martinez celebrates goal with Inter.

This Wednesday the grand final of the tournament was played.

Inter Milan was crowned champion of the Italian Cup by beating Juventus in the final, 4-2, in a match that lasted until extra time, after the tie at 2 in 90 minutes.

ADVANCE
SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

See also  Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: schedule, where to watch it live on TV, streaming, lineups and forecast

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cuadrado #Juventus #white #Inter #won #Italian #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Correspondents - The strategies of the Ukrainian forces to hinder the Russian advance on kyiv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.