The members of the orange formation celebrate an Executive this Monday to analyze the situation after the events in Murcia The Lieutenant and Councilor for Urbanism e / EFE

First decisions in an Executive Committee of Citizens that is expected to be tense. Carlos Cuadrado and José María Espejo, the two trusted men of Inés Arrimadas, have decided this Monday to depart from their vice-secretaries of Citizens to calm the spirits after the fiasco of the motion of censure in Murcia.

The two leaders will maintain their positions in the Executive for the moment of the party that is currently deciding whether to redefine the roadmap for the future after the electoral failure of Catalonia and the departure of two of the four autonomous governments of which they were part with the PP.