William Cuadra Fernandezreferee of the Villarreal – Betiswas one of the protagonists of the meeting for his more than controversial and unfair decision to expel Chimy Avila at half an hour of play and condition the development of the match for the green and white, although they finally took the victory with goals from Vitor Roque and Lo Celso by 1-2.

The referee of the Balearic Committee recorded the action in the minutes published by the Royal Spanish Football Federation as follows. «He was expelled for carrying out a tackle on an opponent from behind, knocking him down, without any intention of playing the ball and having the opponent as his object. Later he launches a second kick, this one without reaching him,” he said.

It should be remembered that in addition to sending off Chimy, Cuadra Fernández cautioned Lo Celso, Aitor, Bakamu and Pellegrini for protesting, while he also gave Vitor Roque a yellow card for a foul. Villarreal, who made 19 infractions, showed five yellow cards. The green and white only made ten fouls.

Furthermore, in the locker room area at half-time Cuadra Fernández describes a conversation with Manu Fajardosports director of Betis: “You don’t have the same criteria with us, it’s always the same,” Fajardo tells him. And Cuadra continues with his story: «Stopping in front of him, as he was in my way, far from ceasing his behavior, he continued looking at me and repeating: ‘It’s always the same with us, yes. You don’t have the same criteria.’ Having to be taken away from there by members of the visiting team.