He Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) He publicly stood out yesterday for the management and projection of Spanish refereeing at the annual gala in which the FIFA 2025 medals are awarded, distinctions that highlight the work of Spanish refereeing for those referees who are recognized as referees on an international level. This recognition came, in addition to other whistle partners, to Cuadra Fernández, who was in charge of refereeing the Villarreal – Betis in which Chimy Ávila was unfairly sent off for a foul that the Spaniard either did not want to review or was not notified by Pizarro Gómez to go see said action through the video arbitration screen. The lack of transparency of the CTA by not publishing the audios of a play that has spread like wildfire leaves the two hypotheses open and today it remains unknown why Betis was left with ten in the Cerámica.

Betis regretted, through its main managers in the different areas, the way in which Cuadra Fernández acted with Chimy Ávila and other gestures that are far from professionalism, such as the wink given to Vitor Roque when the referee shows him a yellow card. , in addition to other rude errors easy for any fan to catch. The anger is notable on the part of the entire entity, which has presented allegations to prevent the sanction against the Argentine from going ahead, and did not want to ignore the issue nor did its own coach, Pellegrini, who was thoughtful in his demands, and were especially harsh. Ángel Haro, president of the entity, describing it as “rude and an insult to Beticismo” and the sports director Manu Fajardo, who went to ask the judge for explanations at half-time of the match. disputed in the Cerámica as it was thus reflected in the minutes by the Balearic player.

It was, on the other hand, the first event in which the new president of the Spanish Football Federation was present, Rafael Louzanin which more than 50 soccer, futsal and beach soccer referees were presented with the FIFA 2025 Medal. The Sevillian leader Luis Medina Cantalejo, president of the Technical Committee of Referees, did not miss it either, in an event that included with the presence of almost 200 braids bringing together all categories.

Four of the Spanish referees are considered, in the opinion of the international organization, of elite category: Gil Manzano, Sánchez Martínez, Hernández Hernández and Marta Huerta de Aza. While the rest of the professionals are the following: Martínez Munuera, Cesar Soto Grado, Munuera Montero, Alberola Rojas, De Burgos Bengoetxea, Cuadra Fernández and Muñoz Ruiz as male braids and Rivera Olmedo, Acevedo Dudley, González González and Gil Soriano in the feminine side. Likewise, at the event, the Victoriano Sánchez Arminio Award for lifetime achievement was presented to Manuel Diaz Vega, an international referee who has refereed 200 matches in the First Division and who has been technical director of the Technical Committee of Referees for 17 years.