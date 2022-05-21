The MPs of the ChristenUnie must check more strictly whether cabinet members act with integrity. In extreme cases, the group should not shy away from supporting motions of no confidence or censure against ministers who contribute to an ‘unreliable administrative culture’.

A motion to this effect was adopted on Saturday with a large majority (72 percent) at the ChristenUnie congress in Zwolle. The petitioners believe that the MPs should speak out more clearly.

Recent issues with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister Hugo de Jonge were set as an example in the explanation. “We should be clearer about disapproving of problematic behavior,” said Antonie Fountain, one of the initiators of the motion. “It will be different for ministers: it doesn’t matter what we do, we are supported anyway.”





The motion states that the ChristenUnie is jointly responsible for maintaining the ‘unreliable administrative culture’ if the party is not prepared to ‘attach consequences to the actions and words of those in authority’.

Although the motion was addressed to the House of Representatives, chairman Ankie van Tatenhove responded on behalf of the party board, which had submitted the motion neutrally to the congress. She sees the motion mainly as support for the House of Representatives faction. She called it “a big word” that there should be a ‘change of course’, as Fountain argued. “We are not going along with a culture of settlement, that does not suit the ChristenUnie,” says Van Tatenhove.

Schouten: away from the culture of mistrust

In a subsequent interview with the ministers of the ChristenUnie, it appeared that the intention of the motion of Deputy Prime Minister Carola Schouten had not escaped notice. “I’ve seen that we are more likely to get motions of no confidence,” she said. See also Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with Russia

At the same time, Schouten said he sees it as an assignment that there will be a turnaround from mistrust to trust. “That also means that in debates we have to get away from a culture of mistrust of each other. If we dwell on that, we can do our job until we weigh ourselves, but then this society will not be brought closer together.”

