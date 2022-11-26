The last bit of crisis atmosphere in Rutte IV about the asylum deal disappeared this Saturday: at the party congress of the ChristenUnie, in the old Prodent factory in Amersfoort, three motions were rejected that could have undermined the deal signed at the end of August between VVD, CDA, D66 and CU. to fetch.

One was about the ‘legal tenability’ of parts of the deal – the temporary postponement of family reunification is particularly sensitive at the CU. According to some members, this should be better researched and explained. Another proposal was intended to prevent the measure on family reunification from even being extended. And there was the idea that the whole deal could be blown up if it is not arranged in time that municipalities can be obliged to receive asylum seekers.

But the outcome of the votes is that the members of the House of Representatives of the ChristenUnie are not committed to anything, the congress has not imposed anything compulsory on them in the asylum deal. Although all five will realize that a noisy group of members follows everything related to migration very closely and critically. At the same time it became clear in Amersfoort that there is also another group of members who are concerned about the large numbers of asylum seekers coming to the Netherlands and who believe that the ChristenUnie should be in favor of ‘guide numbers’ for migration. That motion was also rejected.

First Gert-Jan Segers

At the VVD congress in Rotterdam last week, the focus was mainly on the asylum law, as part of the asylum deal, which can force municipalities to take in refugees. A large majority of members voted in favour. Party leader and Prime Minister Mark Rutte then addressed the members prior to all discussions. At the ChristenUnie in Amersfoort party leader Gert-Jan Segers did the same: he gave his speech in the morning, then the members split into groups to discuss, the votes were in the afternoon.

Segers repeated what he said on Friday in the AD had said and what was already a wish of his party: that fewer labor migrants should come to the Netherlands. He also thinks that there should be a “fair distribution of refugees across the EU member states” and that Rutte should do his best in Brussels for this. The coalition will continue to talk about asylum and migration in the near future and Segers will participate. He did have a message for the other parties of Rutte IV: “We are not going to negotiate more bullying measures for asylum seekers.”

One day of opposition

Some of the Christian Union supporters believe that the party may have co-ruled long enough. Segers said in Amersfoort that he receives e-mails from people who “set him as an example” to other MPs, because they always “keep their backs straight in an exemplary manner”. According to Segers, these are always members of parliament from opposition parties and it also seems to him that it is sometimes “wonderful” to be able to “read out your own election program” so freely. But not for more than one day. Then he wants to “go back to where it is difficult”: in the coalition. The room clapped loudly.

Just before Segers spoke, the list of candidates for the Senate was established at the congress. In the room there was a man from Gelderland who said that he and others would cancel their CU membership if the proposed list was adopted: it contained, he said, one “practicing gay”.

The man said that “a homosexual is also a creature of God” and he did not judge himself. “But the Bible does.” There was palpable discomfort in the room. A woman who said the exact opposite after him received long and loud applause.

The list of candidates was adopted without a vote, because none of the CU members had submitted a motion or amendment on it. The man from Gelderland thought that it could be voted on on the spot and angrily shouted that this had to happen. It didn’t happen. What will come at the ChristenUnie: an ‘network of LGBTI people’. There will also be networks on other themes, including migration.