Rome – Green light from the Technical Scientific Committee (CTS) for the reopening of the discos in the white zone, practically the only activity still closed in an Italy that since Monday, with the Aosta Valley missing, according to an order of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, it will be all “white” and reopened. However, the experts in the opinion that they will deliver to the government have not indicated a date for the reopening of the dance halls: this will be up to the Draghi executive. In recent days, the first ten days of July have been assumed, probably the 10th, the second weekend of the month. The CTS has also set a series of stakes: you can only enter the disco with the green pass (certificate of recovery or vaccination or negative swab carried out in the previous 48 hours); the data and contact details of the customers will be kept for 14 days, in order to allow tracking in case of need, and the inputs will be limited.

According to what leaks, the CTS would also have discussed the school and the protocols in view of the reopening in September, in particular the distancing measures in the classes. The unknown factor of the Delta variant looms over everything, which could revise the plans in the coming weeks or months. Meanwhile in Campania the governor Vincenzo De Luca launches more restrictive measures than national ones – faculty granted to the Regions -, first of all the maintenance of the obligation to wear a mask outdoors “in every situation in which interpersonal distancing cannot be guaranteed or when gatherings or crowds occur”, states the ordinance.

“This is 95% of cases – explains the governor in live social media -, in every non-isolated place – in urban centers, in squares, along the promenades during crowded hours and situations – as well as in lines, queues, markets or fairs and others. events, or in outdoor public transport such as ferries, boats, ships “. The sale of takeaway alcohol after 10pm is also prohibited. De Luca also decided on the basis of a worrying situation he himself denounced. “If the vaccination continues in Naples in this way, we are heading towards a new lockdown within a few months, after September”, warns the president, “in the territory of the Asl Napoli 1 among the many citizens summoned for the second dose or even the first have presented themselves a very limited number, out of 839 thousand residents and vaccinated there are 317 thousand non-members. It is an unsustainable figure “.

There is also alarm in Lazio for vaccinations. “We need to run more than the Delta variant, we need 100,000 doses of Pfizer by July – says the regional councilor for Health Alessio D’Amato -, otherwise we will have to move the bookings of the first administrations with Pfizer for the period 11/15 July by a week. “. The good news is that the European Medicines Agency (Ema) gave the green light to the production of the Johnson & Johson vaccine in Anagni (Frosinone), on the Catalent site. The decision is effective immediately. Meanwhile, the green pass has already reached one sixth of Italians. “Today is a good day, we have surpassed 10 million digital green Covid certificates – said the Minister of Technological Innovation Vittorio Colao – and given a small demonstration that when we work together and work well with common objectives, we can work on best European levels