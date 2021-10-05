The OK from the Technical Scientific Committee arrives for a gradual reopening of discos in the white zone regions. This is what emerges from today’s meeting of the CTS, which issued its opinion on the activities that take place in ballrooms, discos and similar places. The capacity allowed is 35% indoors and 50% for those outdoors, including employees. A long-awaited news in the sector, which had remained one of the very few to be still totally blocked.

To access it it will be necessary to have a green pass, the use of the mask is foreseen in the various moments of access and exit from the premises with the exception of the dance, on the model of what happens for other indoor sports activities.

The CTS underlines “how these activities are among those that present the highest risks for the spread of the virus”. In addition to masks and versi certificates, the CTS in a note also indicated other measures that must be guaranteed to allow the reopening. Among these, we read, «the presence of aeration systems without air recirculation and meeting the quality requirements specified in the ISS policy documents; the mandatory use of disposable cups; the guarantee of the possibility of frequently sanitizing hands, as well as cleaning and sanitizing the premises ».

Immediate reply by Maurizio Pasca, president of Silb-Fipe, the Italian union of dance clubs, critical of the capacities considered too low. “So the conditions are not favorable, because they will affect the costs, I hope that in the Council of Ministers we can review the percentages on the capacity in the coming days. Otherwise in these conditions it will be difficult for many to reopen ».