In three Russian regions bordering Ukraine, a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime was introduced on Friday, August 9.

This legal regime is in effect in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) first reported the introduction of the counter-terrorism operation regime in the Bryansk region.

After this, the acting governor of Kursk region Alexey Smirnov announced the introduction of the CTO regime in the region. Then NAC reported a similar measure in Belgorod region.

In order to ensure the safety of citizens and suppress the threat of terrorist acts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance units, the Chairman of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, Director of the FSB of Russia Alexander Bortnikov decided to organize counter-terrorism operations in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions from August 9, 2024 NAC

The NAC explained this decision by the fact that Kyiv had made an “unprecedented attempt to destabilize the situation” in a number of regions of Russia.

The NAC emphasized that the authorities are taking additional measures aimed at ensuring the safety of citizens, maintaining law and order, and strengthening the anti-terrorist protection of facilities.

A number of measures are introduced under the CTO regime

The CTO regime involves strengthening public order, checking documents, searching cars and people in the territory where it has been introduced, restricting the movement of cars and pedestrians, suspending or restricting the use of communication networks and means of communication, monitoring telephone conversations and “other information transmitted via telecommunication systems,” and prohibiting the sale of weapons and alcohol.

In addition, the authorities are given the right to confiscate vehicles of organizations, as well as citizens in “emergency cases.” Law enforcement officers can also freely enter residential and non-residential premises and land plots belonging to individuals and organizations.