A CTO regime was declared on the territory of Makhachkala and Kaspiysk in the Republic of Dagestan

The Republic of Dagestan declared a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime in the territory of Makhachkala and Kaspiysk. This was announced by the FSB operational headquarters in the region, reports Interfax.

“A decision was made to introduce a counter-terrorist operation regime from 5:35 am within the administrative borders of the Leninsky and Sovetsky districts of Makhachkala and the city of Kaspiysk,” the agency’s source added.