Moscow Mayor Sobyanin announced the abolition of all restrictions in the city related to the CTO regime

Moscow has lifted all restrictions related to the regime of the counter-terrorist operation (CTO). This was announced on Monday, July 26, by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, in Telegram.

We are removing all restrictions related to the introduction of the counter-terrorist operation regime.

Sobyanin added that graduation for schoolchildren in the capital will be held on July 1.

On June 24, some regions, including Moscow, introduced the CTO regime. As explained in the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the regime was announced to prevent possible terrorist attacks. In this regard, all mass events in the capital were canceled, and school proms and a citywide graduation in Gorky Park in Moscow were postponed for a week.