CTET Exam date 2020: Lakhs of aspirants who want to become teachers are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the new date of CBSE CTET Exam 2020. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has given a fresh statement regarding the exam date. CBSE has said that if the situation is normal, the new date of CTET exam will be informed. CBSE said this in response to a candidate’s tweet on Twitter. The candidate had demanded to issue the admit card of CTET exam tagging CBSE. In response to this, CBS tweeted- ‘When the favorable conditions for conducting the examination are there, then the new CTET exam date will be informed.’

Let me tell you that this examination was supposed to be held on July 5, but due to the corona virus epidemic, the examination was postponed. Since then, no update has been issued regarding the examination. It is expected that this examination can be conducted in late November or December.

Let us tell you that CTET exam is conducted twice a year. One in July and the other in December. Candidates who have passed the examination can apply for teacher recruitment in Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya and other schools.

CTET 2020 Exam Pattern

150 questions of 150 marks will be asked in Paper-1. In this, 30 questions related to Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Maths, Environmental Studies will be asked.

At the same time, 150 questions of 150 marks will be asked in Paper-2. In this, questions related to Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Maths and Science (for Maths and Science Teachers) or Social Studies / Social Science (for Social Studies / Social Science Teacher) will be asked.