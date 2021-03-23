A group of militants from the Autonomous CTA violently entered the premises of the newspaper of Black river, where they beat staff members and caused damage.

According to the media itself, the trade unionists the receptionist and a photographer were beaten.

Although in the images that circulated about the episode it is observed that the aggressors had bibs from the Autonomous CTA, the local referents of that union branch tried to detach themselves from the incidents and said that these people “are not necessarily organically subordinate to the central.

Through a statement, they remarked that they repudiate “any type of aggression towards the workers of the Río Negro newspaper and the destruction of its headquarters in General Roca.”

The incident occurred around noon, after the coverage by the Río Negro newspaper of the hearing for sexual abuse against Miguel Báez, leader of the ODEL group of the Autonomous CTA.

“Despite the fact that the police from the Third Roca Police Station (the largest in the city and located one block from the building) were alerted, they were present more than half an hour later,” the Río Negro newspaper published on its website. from Internet.

In addition, they indicated that “the newspaper building was absolutely destroyed, with graffiti and posters in a clear intimidating message towards this medium “.

For now, the media authorities have already filed a complaint with the Justice for the “verbal threats, insults and blows to the receptionist of the building and a photographer.”

Images of the destruction

