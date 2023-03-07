Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 12:21





Founded in 1988, CT is a leading international technology company providing innovation and engineering services in the industrial plant, aeronautical, space, marine, automotive, rail and energy sectors, whose success is driven today by more of 1,800 engineers. In its expansion process, CT opted for our region, creating its office in Cartagena in 2017, being aware of the industrial potential of the area, both for the important existing clients and for the access to top-level technicians and engineers that allow the development of local and international projects.

The CT delegation of the Region of Murcia celebrates its sixth year of activity in the area. Since its inception, CT has sought to build lasting relationships with customers, employees and suppliers as a way to contribute to the company’s success. This strategy is also in the DNA of its division in Cartagena, where they currently have multiple recurring clients with contracts in force for the next few years, as well as a team of more than 120 engineers and technicians, of which a third of the total are make up women engineers.

-How would you define the work you do in CT and what vision do you have of the company?

-As part of the team, I am in charge of the design of civil works and structures in industrial plants, although I have had the opportunity to work in other areas such as logistics or storage of chemical products.

CT is a company that tries to understand people’s talent, develop it and adapt it to engineering projects, regardless of their origin, gender or age. I have been in CT for almost a year, but I have felt from the first moment that I am part of a great team, with very interesting projects, which makes working here very exciting.

-How do you value female talent and how has it translated into the growth of CT?

-I am surrounded by a team of great professionals in their area of ​​work, and that adds great value to the projects in which we participate. They are all professionals who are always willing to learn and teach, and who try to improve on a daily basis. For me, working with them is an inspiration, as well as an example of effort and perseverance.

-What differential features does a woman engineer bring to a company like CT?

-From my experience, one of the main contributions of female engineers to this type of company is their different approach when it comes to solving problems or tackling new projects, which complements the traditional ‘masculine’ vision of engineering. However, the attributes that make a person suitable for engineering, such as curiosity and constancy, are not exclusive to a single gender. After all, engineering comes from the word ingenuity, and women are just as ingenious as men.

Writing, another passion

The passion for writing is also present in Encarni Martínez. At school and institute she already wrote short stories and poems. During her stay in Norway in 2018 she wrote ‘Beginning and End’ which she now publishes. It is a romantic novel that tells the life of Claudia O’Neill, immersed in a love triangle that will force her to make unexpected decisions.