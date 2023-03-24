Inter goalkeeper André Onana has not been called up due to Cameroon’s commitments but coach Song extends his hand

André Onana was not called up for the Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches by Cameroon coach Rigobert Song following the dispute that broke out during the group stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Inter goalkeeper, after the argument with the coach , had in fact announced his farewell to the national team. Song, who spoke at the press conference in view of the match valid for the third day of the elimination round scheduled for tomorrow against Namibia, returned to the Onana theme:

“The doors to the national team remain open for Onana. He must understand what he wants. Discipline is needed in a group, it’s up to him to become aware of it. He must respect the rules of the team because this is my priority. He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world but I can’t focus on individualities before the collective” See also When was the last time Pachuca was champion?

March 23, 2023 (change March 23, 2023 | 19:20)

