In Bari, a wide field of chaos: what is happening

The mayor of Bari Vito Leccese revoked the delegation to Raphael Diomede (M5s) as councilor for Controls, Legality, Transparency and Social Anti-Mafia. The decision came after the internal split in the M5s, with the two elected councilors of the M5s who contested the appointment of an outsider to the council. On August 17th, another councilor, Carlotta Nonnis Marzanohad resigned 24 hours after her appointment for some of her social media posts, one in particular against the Pope. “I have placed the mandate in the hands of Mayor Leccese,” Diomede had written on Facebook.

Raphael Diomede he had been chosen by the mayor of Bari as an external assessor after the indication of the provincial coordinator of the M5s, Raimondo Innamorato, and the endorsement of the vice national coordinator Paola Taverna. The assessor, however, was “distrusted” last Monday during the first City Council by the two elected councilors of the M5s, who decided to give external support to the Leccese Council precisely to protest against the choice to appoint Diomede.

The Bari case in the last 48 hours it has also ended up on the Roman tables of the Five Star Movement, with meetings and discussions that, however, have not yielded any positive outcome. At the moment, therefore, the wide field in Bari is fading, at least until the M5s will not have solved its internal problems. “I have placed – Diomede commented – the mandate in the hands of the mayor Leccese, who with an act of absolute trust in me and in my personal history, had conferred it on me, because what has always moved me in life is the commitment towards the marginalized, the most fragile, the young.

I have never sought – he adds – and I will never do so, positions, perks or political favouritism because there is no more absolute good than honesty, personal sacrifice and solidarity. I thank the 5 Star Movement in the person of the regional and provincial coordinators, of President Conte and of Vice President Paola Taverna, for having understood that in terms of the fight against the mafia and legality, more than political positions, the city of Bari needs women and men of good will with proven experience and personal history”.

The mayor of Bari Vito Leccese in revoking the delegation to Raffaele Diomede as councilor for Controls, Legality, Transparency and Social Anti-Mafia, he declared: “For months I have been carefully and patiently trying to put together first a coalition and then a government team. that represents all the sensibilities of the progressive, environmentalist and pacifist camp – declares the mayor of Bari -. I was not alone and I had, I want to say, help and encouragement in this direction”.

“The results of the vote could have allowed me to make strong choices, but I was and am aware that in Bari something more than a city history is being written. For this reason I listened to everyone and asked for and evaluated opinions and points of view. I also waited for the internal reflections of the individual political forces and gave ample space to the debate, internal and external, in a transparent manner”.

“Now, however, this time is up and I have the duty to put an end to this situation of political uncertainty. to give space and time to the work of the administration that is there, as it has been in recent days, and is already working in the interest of Bari”.

“I respect everyone, but I also ask all political forces to respect the city first and foremost. For this reason I have decided to remove Raffaele Diomede from his position as assessor, whom I also thank for having made himself available. VI would also like to clarify that from today the council will work with nine assessorsas we are already doing these days and will do so as long as it is necessary”.

“From this moment on – concluded Leccese – our only goal must be to work for the city, starting from the neighborhoods that in recent years have felt most neglected. For this reason, on Monday, accompanied by the councilors of the municipal council, I will be in San Pio to meet the president and the councilors of the Municipality and some representatives of activities and garrisons in the neighborhood”.