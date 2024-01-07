Home page politics

At its retreat in Seeon, the CSU presented a draft of which projects of the traffic light coalition it would reverse if it participated in the government.

Seeon-Seebruck – Everything different, everything better? At its retreat in Seeon this Sunday (January 7th), the CSU presented its program on how it would do politics differently in Germany. Should she become part of the government again in the coming federal election.

Meeting in Seeon: CSU wants to reverse the traffic light policy

After all, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his SPD, like the entire traffic light coalition, have plummeted in the polls. There were even rumors of a possible “chancellor swap” between Scholz and Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD).

Accordingly, the CSU aggressively attacks and criticizes the governing “traffic light”. Migration, citizens' money, Bundeswehr – IPPEN.MEDIA explains which measures of the current federal government made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP the Christian Social Union in Bavaria denounces as “ideological projects” and wants to reverse.

Bundeswehr: CSU calls for a drone army for the troops

Armed forces: With regard to the German armed forces, the CSU remains quite general. In general, the Bavarian Prime Minister and his party are calling for better equipment for the Bundeswehr. And: like that Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) Reportedly, the force is to receive its own drone army following its experiences in the Ukraine war.

Basic child security: CSU would cut thousands of administrative positions

Basic child protection: Table News reports on a draft according to which 5,000 new administrative positions for basic child welfare should be withdrawn “because our children need education and not bureaucracy”. The basic child benefit, which is intended to protect against poverty, consists of a fixed child guarantee amount and a flexible additional child benefit, which is based on the parents' income. The guaranteed amount is intended to replace the previous child benefit. Basic child security was a prestige project of the Chancellor's SPD party and is due to apply from 2025. The CSU rejects this concept.

Heating law: CSU wants to reverse Robert Habeck's plans

Heating law: The CSU wants to abolish “Habeck’s heating ban law” “because it hardly saves any CO2, but overburdens homeowners and tenants,” writes the CSU SZ. The colloquial Heating Act, which is actually called the Building Energy Act, is intended not only to encourage people to save energy, but also to generally stimulate the use of renewable energies to supply heat to buildings.

According to Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), among other things, heating boilers should be replaced after 30 years of operation, and stricter insulation rules apply to pipes (cold and hot water) and ventilation and air conditioning systems. The Greens are advocating for homeowners to install heat pumps, while the CSU would make the requirements (significantly) less strict.

Cannabis legalization: CSU rejects what the Greens want

Cannabis legalization: “Nobody needs the release of drugs in these times,” explained Söder about the planned release of cannabis. This is rejected “because it promotes drug use with all its negative consequences, especially for young people”. Mainly Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) had repeatedly argued for legalization.

Immigration to Germany: CSU is against so-called “express naturalizations”

Immigration/Migration: The CSU is generally against so-called “express naturalizations” because this “doesn’t make integration easier, but rather makes it more difficult”. Incentives for refugees and migrants who entered the country illegally, such as cash payouts, should also be reversed. A possible cap on immigration, as previously suggested, is not part of the paper.

Energy policy: CSU calls for nuclear power plants to be brought back online

Nuclear energy: According to the CSU's ideas, German nuclear power plants should (at least partially) be returned to the grid in order to generate energy for the economy and private households. The CDU also recently called for a return to nuclear power in its policy paper.

Under the traffic light coalition, the last nuclear power plants (nuclear power plants) went offline in April 2023. Namely the Isar 2 nuclear power plant near Landshut in Lower Bavaria, the Emsland nuclear power plant (Lower Saxony) and the Neckarwestheim 2 nuclear power plant near Heilbronn in Swabia. The move away from energy generated by nuclear power towards renewable energies is a key point of the Greens' policy. The CDU and CSU would, however, reactivate the nuclear power plants.

Citizens' money: CSU wants to abolish the “traffic light” measure

Citizen's money: The CSU would abolish citizen's money “because those who work have to have more than those who don't work,” says the paper from Seeon. Citizens' money had replaced Hartz IV as social assistance for the long-term unemployed under the “traffic light”. The CSU would delete the term and simply pay “social assistance” instead. To what extent and under what conditions this did not reach the outside world from the monastery walls of Seeon near Lake Chiemsee, where the politicians of the bourgeois-conservative party met. Around 5.5 million people in Germany receive citizen's benefit.

However, it remains unclear which coalition partner the CSU will use to reverse the traffic light policy. In Seeon, Söder said: “I believe that the change of chancellor alone would not achieve anything. We believe that a new election would be the right way forward.” (pm)