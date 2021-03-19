The CSU is increasing the pressure on long-time MP Alfred Sauter in the mask affair. The 70-year-old is now even threatened with expulsion from the parliamentary group.

Munich – After corruption investigations became known, the CSU party * and the top parliamentary group increased the pressure on longtime MP Alfred Sauter. The parliamentary group leadership is now openly threatening him with expulsion from the parliamentary group. “On the decision of the executive board, the CSU parliamentary group examines and advises on the exclusion of Alfred Sauters,” said the parliamentary group on Friday.

Specifically, the entire board of the parliamentary group will meet on Monday. With a corresponding vote, the parliamentary group will decide on a possible exclusion on Thursday. According to the parliamentary group’s rules of procedure, a two-thirds majority is required for this.

Mask affair: Special meeting of the CSU board – “to draw the necessary conclusions”

Following the expansion of the mask affair * and the resignation of a CSU member of the Bundestag due to possible “conflicts of interest”, the CSU board will meet for a special session next Friday: “to draw the necessary conclusions,” as Secretary General Markus Blume said. What consequences these are initially remained open. On the agenda is a report by Blum on the compliance strategy.

The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the 70-year-old Sauter because of an initial suspicion of corruption. The investigations are related to the purchase of corona protective masks by the state. Officials from the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office searched Sauter’s state parliament office on Wednesday. Sauter denies the allegations. “The“ bribery ”that I am assuming for my parliamentary activities is just as adventurous and constructed as the alleged shortening of related taxes. It is based on allegations that do not apply, ”said Sauter in a statement on Thursday.

Mask affair in the CSU: initiation of party proceedings possible

Sauter had already announced at the beginning of the month that he had drawn up a contract with a business for the delivery of corona masks to the Bavarian Ministry of Health. “With regard to the public allegation of a sum of money paid in addition to the attorney’s fee, it was decided from the beginning to use the net income remaining after deduction of all taxes for charitable purposes, which was ensured by family members and myself,” he said on Thursday. He did not elaborate on the additional amount of money involved.

The parliamentary group leader Thomas Kreuzer is now giving Sauter one more opportunity in advance to provide a comprehensive explanation. He had asked Sauter “again in writing to plausibly and comprehensibly dispel the allegations made against him by the Public Prosecutor’s Office by 12 noon on Sunday”. On Sunday, the CSU district executive in Swabia also wants to deal with the investigation against Sauter in a special session. District chairman Markus Ferber had announced that it would also be about the possibility of initiating party proceedings.

Mask affair: Söder and Blume asked Sauter to give up the party offices

Inside the CSU * it is expected that Sauter may explain himself beforehand. The party leadership around Chairman Markus Söder and General Secretary Markus Blume asked Sauter to give up his party offices immediately after the corruption investigation became known. In addition, they had threatened him, at least indirectly, with expulsion proceedings. Among other things, Sauter is head of the CSU finance commission and district chairman in Günzburg.

A member can be expelled from the parliamentary group “if it grossly offends against the interests of the parliamentary group and thereby causes serious damage to the group’s public image”. Kreuzer emphasized: “Anyone who enriches themselves in the procurement of masks and other items in a pandemic situation is seriously damaging the public image of our group and cannot remain a member of our group.” His line is clear here. (dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA