From January 1st there will be an increase in citizen's allowance. But anyone who refuses to work should be punished, demands the CSU – and supports Minister Heil.

Berlin – The new year starts with good news for the unemployed: the amount of citizen's benefit will increase from January 1, 2024. But in the end, not everyone might benefit equally from the higher payout. Recipients of benefits should be punished more severely if they permanently block the job placement. The CSU insists on this. “There must be cuts in benefits as long as a recipient of citizens' benefit refuses to accept reasonable work,” says a paper for the closed meeting of CSU members of the Bundestag in Seeon Monastery in Upper Bavaria.

The CSU's citizen's money draft was on the news portal t-online.de and the news agency dpa in an unabridged version. The list of demands specifically stated: “We want to ensure that employable citizens' benefit recipients have to accept available work and that those who persistently refuse to participate are sanctioned with the loss of benefits.” However, they reject a maximum duration for benefit cuts.

Despite the new level of citizen's money in 2024: Heil and the CSU are insisting on a ban and sanctions

But what are the chances of enforcement? One thing is certain: with the Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD), the Union has open doors. The Social Democrat has already suggested that the federal government tighten sanctions for citizens' benefit recipients who repeatedly reject reasonable job offers. The state should temporarily only pay them the costs of accommodation and heating in order to avoid homelessness. The standard citizen's benefit rate should be eliminated for two months, it was said at the end of December. However, the initiative had not yet been finally agreed upon in the red-green-yellow cabinet.

Against this background, it is still unclear whether the requested block on citizens' benefits will actually come in 2024. After a long silence At the weekend there was cautious criticism of the healing proposal from the ranks of the traffic light coalition. While the SPD party leaders around Saskia Esken and Kevin Kühnert have not yet commented, the SPD citizen's money expert Annika Klose reacted with criticism: “Full sanctions are not the position of the SPD and not of mine either. Our welfare state decision is crystal clear: a maximum of 30 percent!” she wrote on Platform Mirror “I am surprised” that Heil has now proposed a complete cancellation for two months despite the Federal Constitutional Court.

The Federal Constitutional Court had already ruled on sanctions for citizens' money in November 2019 and set strict requirements for reducing the subsistence minimum. Against this background, the Greens were also skeptical as to whether the path taken by Heil was even viable. “Article one of our Basic Law guarantees all people in Germany a life of dignity,” said parliamentary group vice-president Andreas Audretsch Picture-Newspaper. Against this background, we will examine very carefully whether a block for recipients of citizens' benefit is even legal.

Payment of citizen's money: Who will get how much from January 2024 – an overview of the list

Regardless of this, the amount of citizens' money is expected to increase in the new year 2024. With the start of the new year, recipients will now receive significantly more money from the state: twelve percent more than in 2023. That's an increase of 61 euros per month. But who gets what payout? Here are a few examples at a glance:

Single people receive 563 euros per month

Adults who live with a partner receive 506 euros

For children and young people, the rates are between 357 and 471 euros, depending on age

Increases in citizen's allowance reflect the increased cost of living

The reason for the increase is the increased cost of living, which is taken into account when calculating the standard rates. The standard rate for citizens' money is adjusted annually to prices and wages and also takes inflation into account. Parallel to the increase in citizens' allowance, the standard rates for social assistance and the amounts for personal school needs have also increased by twelve percent.

Low-income families also receive more support from the state. The maximum amount of the child allowance is now 292 euros per month and child. Previously it was 250 euros. Parents whose gross income does not fall below the minimum limit of 900 euros can apply for the money. For single parents, this limit is 600 euros. (jeki/with dpa)