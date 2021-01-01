NAfter a proposal from the CSU, Germans should in future be able to save their identity cards on their own smartphones. The same should apply to other official documents such as the driver’s license, according to a draft resolution for the CSU’s closed session in the Bundestag.

The ID card has had electronic functions for around ten years, and since 2017 ID cards have always been issued with a chip. In order to use the functions, you previously needed a normal ID in addition to a smartphone.

“We want the use of the online ID card on the Internet to be even easier in the future and for the ID card to be saved directly on your own smartphone,” the CSU template now says. Administrative procedures should be digitized as completely as possible. Frequently used services should be as easy as ordering in an online shop.

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt told the “Spiegel”: “In the digital world we need a digital ID. That is why we want the forgery-proof digital identity card that can be used on the smartphone and is recognized as an official identity document. “