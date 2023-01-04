Home page politics

The CSU wants to make the switch to new heating systems palatable to citizens: the state should bear up to 80 percent of the costs.

Seeon – It was quite a swing in the oil tank, at least for the owners. For years, heating with oil was considered outdated, expensive and inefficient. Then came the Ukraine war with the gas shortage, since then the owners of old oil heaters have ticked three crosses every day out of gratitude for not having converted the system yet. But cheaper, but more reliable. but how does it continue? A plan by the Union to push the switch is now causing tension.

Exchange of oil heaters: CSU boss Dobrindt promises “special bonus”

The CSU proposes a climate bonus for replacing old oil heaters, nationwide around five million. A huge subsidy from the state treasury is intended to make the switch, which can easily cost 15,000 to 30,000 euros, more attractive again. “Specifically, the replacement of old, inefficient oil heating systems with modern, climate-friendly heating systems with alternative energies should be promoted by up to 80 percent,” says the resolution paper that the CSU members of the Bundestag want to discuss at their retreat in Seeon. The draft is before our newspaper. The CSU estimates that around half of the inventory no longer meets the latest technical requirements. For many homeowners, however, the conversion is a huge financial burden.

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt speaks of a “special bonus”. “The switch to climate-friendly heat generation in private households must be promoted more,” he advises. The 80 percent should be about a doubling. Relief for citizens in the crisis is the focus of the demands on the federal government. Unlike in the past, the MPs are no longer part of the government, which limits the chances of implementation. In the CSU, however, there is hope that, as with the gas price brake, the traffic light government will be pressured to act.

CSU wishes: “Relief Turbo” for families and single parents

Part of the CSU wishes: The electricity tax should fall to the European minimum, i.e. 0.1 cents per kilowatt hour. An industrial electricity price should prevent bankruptcies. The price brakes are to be extended to heating oil and pellets for medium-sized businesses and companies. For the years 2022 and 2023, Dobrindt’s MPs are calling for a special allowance of 1,000 euros for all incomes below 60,000 euros. The income tax rate should be automatically adjusted for inflation to prevent cold progression. Already known: the call for a scrappage bonus for old large household appliances, i.e. 200 euros for a washing machine, dryer or new refrigerator.

For families and single parents, the CSU thinks up a “relief turbo”. The relief amount for single parents should rise to 5000 euros, childcare should be fully deductible up to 6000 euros. For parental allowance, the national group reiterates the demand for a “12+4” rule, i.e. two months more if father and mother take parental leave.

Solution in the ongoing dispute: CSU presents concrete figures for inheritance tax

The CSU presents concrete figures for the long-term dispute over inheritance tax. The allowances are to be increased to €825,000 for spouses/life partners (previously €500,000), for children to €660,000 each (instead of €400,000) and for grandchildren to €330,000 (previously €200,000). The CSU is openly behind the state government’s plan to sue the Federal Constitutional Court. “The life’s work of the parents’ generation belongs in the family and not in the state coffers,” says Dobrindt.

The CSU in the Bundestag goes into retreat in Seeon from January 6th to 8th; the guest list ranges from Markus Söder to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, to the new Prime Minister of Hesse, Boris Rhein. (CD)