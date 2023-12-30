Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschländer, Georg Anastasiadis

Press Split

Manfred Weber takes part in a press conference in the CSU state leadership. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

War and crises will shape 2023 – will the new year be better or even worse? Manfred Weber calls for courage and a stronger Europe.

Munich – Shortly before New Year's Eve we meet Manfred Weber, deputy leader of the CSU and leader of all conservatives in Europe. A thoughtful conversation six months before the European elections. The Lower Bavarian Weber (51) urgently recommends strengthening your own defense – across Europe. He announces an election campaign that will be characterized by seriousness and honesty on the major key issues of the continent.

Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, crises and worries. You have been in politics for decades. Has there ever been such a precarious situation around Europe?

In my time: No. I am very worried. Europe is being shaken up. The EU's basic promise to maintain peace and prosperity is being called into question. We can no longer rely on the American protective umbrella to remain in place should Trump be elected. Are we as Europeans really able to quickly increase our defense capabilities to the point where we can protect ourselves from aggressors like Putin who hate freedom and our democracy?

How realistic is the scenario of further Russian attacks in Europe? “Nonsense,” says Putin.

The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is in fact also an attack on Europe. It was a mistake to react half-heartedly after the occupation of Crimea, a mistake to allow Nord Stream 2 – I warned about that and unfortunately I was right. If Ukraine falls and the West shows weakness, Putin will move on. We have been experiencing this for a long time: digital attacks on the Baltics, controlled fake news campaigns in Slovakia that divide society, support for radical parties in the EU, contract killings. Some Germans still don't feel this much, but the reality is: the EU states are not a party to the war, but they are a target of the war.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said we must become “war-ready”. Is he right?

I agree with his statement that we only have a window of four or five years to strengthen our defense capability so that we can secure peace.

“Secure peace” sounds different than “war-ready”.

We have to be honest: war is a new reality in Europe. And we are not immune. We must now have the courage to plan big political concepts in order to assert ourselves. We need leadership in Europe.

Pistorius has also suggested compulsory service. There is only embarrassed silence from the CSU.

Personally, I have been a supporter of general service since my days as JU chairman. In what form we have to discuss. But we have to tell people: It's your business! We cannot delegate the defense of our country, our way of life, our values.

Does Europe now need a common nuclear defense?

Wolfgang Schäuble said this in one of his last interviews. And he's right. We must finally take up Emmanuel Macron's offer to talk about France's nuclear umbrella. A European framework for French nuclear power could be created. Financing together, deciding together. I also specifically say: let's do this with our friends in London. Brexit is what it is. But when it comes to defense issues, the European community of states must act together.

A long way…

Yes. We hear Sunday speeches but see too little action on Monday. The EU states have not yet managed to set up a common missile protection umbrella. So far, only a single project with a European connection has been realized from the German 100 billion special fund. That's not enough. But if the EU stands together and gives the right answers together, peace and prosperity can be secured.

On one point, with his somewhat hesitant support for Ukraine, Chancellor Scholz probably has the majority behind him.

I deeply believe that the majority of people want Ukraine to succeed. At the same time, everyone wants Russia to return to dialogue. We have to fight for the way there. It would be cynical to let Ukraine bleed but not win. That's why we should also deliver the Taurus rockets.

Ukrainian men live with us. Should we send them back to gun duty?

Ukraine has made it clear that it does not expect extradition. I don't see any open question.

Are you in favor of being more harsh towards Ukrainian recipients of citizens' money?

What is important to me is that Europe must remain open to Ukrainian refugees. Bavaria in particular is doing an enormous job here. But it has to be fair. I support the course of the CSU regional group. We should increase the proportion in the labor market.

Dobrindt says: In extreme cases, anyone who doesn't want to work should be sent back to western Ukraine. Is that reasonable?

Sending someone back to a country that is at war is a very far-reaching demand.

Will Ursula von der Leyen run again as the Conservatives' top EU candidate and finally explain herself? Or is she interested in becoming NATO Secretary General?

We have agreed that she will decide at the turn of the year whether she wants to run again. If so, she has first access. I have worked well with her over the past five years.

You won't be able to win a flower pot with it in Bavaria.

We are doing the Bavarian election campaign in Bavaria. It's about the big questions of the continent, peace, prosperity; but also about topics that are particularly important to us for Bavaria: wolves, the future of the combustion engine, border protection. The CSU is the only purely Bavarian force. Anyone who votes for Aiwanger's Free Voters will receive representatives from Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony-Anhalt.

How should the CSU lead this EU election campaign? Always aiming for the traffic lights and then a few beer tent speeches at home?

One thing is clear for the European elections: the people have made their judgment about the federal government. Further traffic light bashing will not bring any additional political success. We have to make it clear: we have better political concepts. The key question is whether politicians will regain confidence that they can really solve problems.

Or whether the European elections are suitable as a protest election.

Those days are over. Protest has reached all political levels. The AfD is a party that fundamentally rejects Europe. Björn Höcke says: This Europe must die. My answer is: This Europe is not perfect, but it is the best we have ever had. It is our life insurance. We will strengthen and defend our Christian democratic Europe. June 9th is about a lot.

