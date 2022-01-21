Home page politics

A sign at the entrance to a shop in the city center indicates that masks are compulsory and the 2G rule. (Archive image) © Felix Kästle/dpa

On Monday, the Prime Ministers’ Conference will advise on the Corona measures. In the opinion of CSU General Secretary Blume, the previous procedure must be put to the test because of the Omicron variant.

Berlin – Before top-level consultations by the federal and state governments and with a view to the Omicron variant, the CSU is pushing for a reassessment of the corona measures. “It is true that the fundamentals are changing with Omikron.

We need an omicron check for corona management in Germany,” said CSU General Secretary Markus Blume of “Welt”. “The upcoming Prime Ministers’ Conference can be an important milestone for talking about these things.” The federal and state governments want to discuss protective measures in the Corona crisis on Monday.

The very contagious Sars-CoV-2 variant Omikron has now established itself in Germany. It causes a sharp increase in the number of new infections, but tends to be associated with milder courses than the Delta variant. Countries like Spain are therefore considering changing the corona strategy, also because the number of corona intensive care patients is not increasing as it is at Delta. There are also advocates for this in Germany. Politicians like the Green health expert Janosch Dahmen warn that Omikron is milder, but not harmless. Dahmen also warned against hasty steps.

Transition to endemic situation?

“We have to react appropriately,” emphasized CSU boss Markus Söder on Thursday evening on the ZDF program “maybrit illner”. But: “I think we have a new situation now. And part of a wise policy is not simply to react stubbornly or ideologically, or even to be personally motivated, but always to put the well-being of the country and the people in the foreground.” He hopes that Omicron will point the way to an endemic situation .

Stress test for hospitals

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach expects a stress test for the hospitals in mid or late February. According to the SPD politician, Germany will then be confronted with several hundred thousand newly infected people every day. The CEO of the German Hospital Society, Gerald Gaß, told the editorial network Germany: “Looking at the numbers, the load on the intensive care unit seems to be decreasing, but the load on the normal ward remains high or even increases significantly.” federal states particularly affected by Omikron.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) expects that the maximum deflection of the omicron wave in Germany cannot be precisely measured by reporting data. “However, the magnitude and the decisive trends in the epidemiological development are reliably displayed,” wrote the RKI in its Corona weekly report published on Thursday evening. The background to the temporarily incomplete recording of infected people is, for example, limited test capacities and human resources due to the high number of cases, it said.

General compulsory vaccination

In order to prevent future corona waves in particular, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) advocates the introduction of a general obligation to vaccinate in addition to the facility-related obligation to vaccinate from mid-March. There will be a parliamentary orientation debate on this next week. The President of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), Gernot Marx, warned in the RND: “There is no alternative to compulsory vaccination for adults in order to leave the pandemic behind in the long term.”

The Federal Association of Private Providers of Social Services (BPA) meanwhile warned of a possible staff shortage. “We are getting more and more feedback from the member companies that employees intend to resign in view of the upcoming facility-related vaccination requirement,” said BPA President Bernd Meurer to the RND. Care companies in regions with high incidences and low vaccination rates are particularly affected. “In many federal states that are particularly badly affected, we cannot guarantee that the supply can be maintained everywhere. If nursing staff are absent in large numbers, the care of those in need of care is directly jeopardized.”

The chairman of the German Depression Aid Foundation, Ulrich Heberl, pointed out in the Funke newspapers: “Especially for people who suffer from a depressive illness, the course of the disease has worsened massively due to the measures against Corona, on the one hand because of the significant cuts in their medical care and on the other hand because of a collapsing everyday structure with retreat to bed, increased brooding and less sport.” dpa