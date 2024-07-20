Home page politics

From: Dirk Walter

“Railways can’t get the hang of things”: CSU transport politician Ulrich Lange. © Marcus Schlaf

In an interview with the “Münchner Merkur”, CSU transport politician Ulrich Lange (55), who has also been deputy leader of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag since 2018, calls for the resignation of DB CEO Lutz, criticises what he sees as a half-hearted “repair” of the high-performance rail routes and sees the Deutschlandticket costing 69 or even 89 euros instead of 49 euros in the future.

How embarrassed does one feel as a long-time transport politician after Deutsche Bahn became the laughing stock of half of Europe at the European Championships?

It is embarrassing and makes you feel ashamed, especially since Germany had a reputation for being able to organize infrastructure and rail transport. The timing of the European Championship was known, as were the venues and, at the beginning, the match pairings. The railway could have prepared with a concept. The fact that this was not done is, in my opinion, a clear management failure. This is separate from the question of the condition of the infrastructure and the trains. The best trains and the functioning routes should have been used for the European Championship.

Is this a failure of the company’s top management?

This is a failure of the DB management and the DB apparatus.

CEO Lutz “has not been successful”

You are calling for DB boss Lutz to resign. What would that achieve?

I am not one of those people who are quick to call for resignation. Changing the coach after three defeats has not always been successful, at least in football. But in the case of DB board member Lutz, it has become clear that after more than ten years in management responsibility, first as CFO and since 2017 as CEO, he has promised countless times that the railway would turn things around. But success has not come. At some point you have to take responsibility.

How much responsibility do the former CSU transport ministers bear for the disaster?

(laughs) I expected that question. The CSU was the transport minister for twelve years. I am in favour of a differentiated view of this period. I stick to this: the Union can handle transport policy, and it can also handle rail policy.

The CSU wants to leave the Scheuer years behind with new concepts

The Scheuer years have weighed heavily on the CSU’s transport policy. What concept do you want to use to get out of the defensive?

We are developing new concepts for the future. In a policy paper I prepared, the Union faction proposes dissolving Deutsche Bahn AG as a corporation. The infrastructure, i.e. train stations, tracks, energy, will be separated from DB AG and transferred to a federally owned GmbH. The infrastructure must be in public hands.

That would mean that the ministry would then be directly responsible for the infrastructure?

Analogous to the Autobahn GmbH, such a new GmbH would be subject to the ministry’s instructions. The opposition would also be represented on the GmbH’s supervisory board. Large infrastructure projects require broad consensus.

Thinning out railway lines? Lange is not on board with that

CDU leader Friedrich Merz says that in order to stabilize rail operations, the route network must be thinned out. Is he right?

Our policy paper on rail reform does not mention thinning out the route network. The basic question, however, is how much additional capacity the network can provide. Our problem in recent years has been that we have increased the density and frequency of services without the network growing. I have to bring the network and the service into line. That does not mean that we should thin out the network. The current situation must be maintained.

The railway now wants to renovate 41 high-performance corridors. Is this the right strategy?

We are not convinced by the concept of the so-called general renovation. It is purely a repair that is taking place. At the Riedbahn Frankfurt-In Mannheim, not a single one of the 106 bridges will be renovated. The Nuremberg-Passau corridor, which will be repaired in 2026, has 82 bridges. Only one will be renovated. Many of the bridges are very old. Digitalization will not take place either, it is only being prepared. This has nothing to do with a real general renovation.

They would therefore carry out even more extensive renovations. The line closure would then last even longer.

Too full. Too late. What is going wrong at Deutsche Bahn? © Ralph Peters

That would take longer, of course. But I wouldn’t fool people into thinking that there would be a new high-performance network in Germany by 2030. These promises from DB and Federal Transport Minister Wissing are worthless.

Will the Deutschlandticket cost 89 euros in the future?

How much will the Deutschlandticket cost next year?

The 49-euro ticket was underfunded from the start. There is a funding gap amounting to billions. Anything between 69 and 89 euros is possible. Ten euros more is certainly not enough.