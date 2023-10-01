Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

CSU party chairman Markus Söder at the CSU party conference in Munich. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

Free voters, the Greens and the AfD are virtually on par a week before the Bavarian election. It could be a very bitter election evening for the FDP.

Munich – In a week, those eligible to vote in Bavaria will be called to the ballot box to elect a new state parliament for the next five years. If Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has his way, the current state government should also become the new one. A “bourgeois coalition” made up of the CSU and Free Voters has governed Bavaria since 2018. Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger has also declared his willingness to continue the cooperation. And the latest polls also suggest that the alliance could get the necessary majority again.

Bavaria election: CSU in polls at 37 percent – ​​three-way battle for second place

In a survey by the opinion research institute Civey on behalf of Mirror and the Augsburg General The CSU remains unchallenged in first place. 37 percent would currently vote for the CSU in the state elections on Sunday. However, the question of who will be the second strongest force in the Free State is still completely open a week before the election.

Free voters and the Greens are tied at 15 percent in the current survey. However, the right-wing populists from the Alternative for Germany are close behind with 14 percent. Taking the statistical error into account, the three-way battle for second place in the state election is still completely open. Regardless of the outcome of this three-way battle, there seems to be no way around a coalition of CSU and Free Voters. Söder had previously categorically ruled out working with the AfD or the Greens.

There is a different mood among young people in Bavaria. The Greens, of all people, would perform poorly there. This emerges from the preliminary results of the “U18 election” in Bavaria.

SPD still in single digits before Bavaria election – FDP has to tremble

The SPD is at nine percent in the survey, the FDP is still at four percent. This would mean that the Liberals led by top candidate Martin Hagen would miss out on returning to parliament. The Left, which stands at one percent, is still far from entering the state parliament.

Civey surveyed around 5,000 Bavarians aged 18 and over online for the “Sunday Question” from September 24th to October 1st. The results are representative due to quotas and weighting, taking into account the statistical error of 2.5 percentage points. The question was: “Who would you vote for if there were a state election in Bavaria on Sunday?” (fd)