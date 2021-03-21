E.One cannot blame Markus Söder for doing things by halves. His ten-point plan “for trust and integrity” goes far beyond what has been heard so far from the CDU and CSU on the subject of MPs, sideline activities and lobbying.

The CSU chairman and Bavarian Prime Minister not only wants to punish the black sheep already recognized in his party, but also wants to prevent the mixing of mandate and business as much as possible in the future. For this purpose, the party statutes are to be changed, the party law, the criminal law – and thus the awareness of all who are striving for a mandate.

Wouldn’t it have been a size smaller too? Not with a party chairman, Söder – and not with a CSU, in which stubborn remnants of the amigo culture still persist. Alfred Sauter now has to pay for the fact that the code of conduct introduced eight years ago remained toothless. The former Justice Minister protests – indignantly – his innocence, but is also seen within the party as a representative of the old times and customs.

New times, new rules

Söder, however, speaks of new times that required new rules. He’s right about both. The pandemic is also accelerating change in the field of political culture: If many have to fight for their existence, the news that representatives of the people are filling their pockets in this emergency in at least morally questionable ways can only cause outrage. And for bad election results.

Söder wants hard against Sauter, who is not an insignificant figure on the chessboard of the CSU, and the “compliance” offensive to free his party once and for all from the reputation of being a party of Gschaftlhuber politics. Some will grumble about the Rosskur. But Söder has no choice whether he wants to be a candidate for chancellor or not.

The power of the CSU in Bavaria – and thus also in the federal government – depends on the trust of the citizens in the moral and political integrity of the party. The Söder plan is intended to convince the voters that in any case, there is already a relentless clean man at the top of the CSU.