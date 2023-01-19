Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

Split

The CDU and CSU do not always agree on the planned electoral reform. (Archive image) © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

The traffic light and the Union are arguing about the planned electoral law reform, especially the CSU raged publicly. But now Merz and Dobrindt struck more moderate tones.

Munich/Berlin – The traffic light coalition is planning to downsize the Bundestag. But within the Union there are reservations about the plan of the red-green-yellow government, even a lawsuit is in the room. The CSU in particular railed against the electoral reform in a public manner. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder called the traffic light bill “unconstitutional”, and CDU leader Friedrich Merz also described it as “unacceptable”.

The regional group head of the CSU, Alexander Dobrindt, said that a draft law that “so blatantly disregards the will of the voters” must “land before the constitutional court”. Martin Huber, Secretary General of the CSU, even accused the traffic light coalition of “organized election fraud”, which reminded him of “rogue states”. For observers, it was taken for granted that the Union would file a complaint with the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe.

Union against electoral law reform: will there be a lawsuit in Karlsruhe?

But now there seems to be a problem, the reports Southgerman newspaper. Because a so-called norm control action requires the support of at least 25 percent of the members of the Bundestag. There are currently 184. There are currently 197 MPs in the Bundestag for the Union. That would be enough, but on the sidelines of the meeting of the CDU regional groups on Monday, it became clear that numerous CDU MPs do not want to go along with it, so it is now unclear whether there will be a lawsuit.

For many in the CDU, it is still a thorn in the side that the CSU tried to block solutions to downsizing the Bundestag during the past legislative period. Among other things, the CSU implemented a special regulation for overhang mandates, from which it benefits. With 736 members of parliament, the Bundestag is currently bigger than ever before in its history. Within the CDU, it was also pointed out that a possible lawsuit by the population could be seen as a lawsuit against the reduction of the Bundestag and could therefore not go down well.

Electoral reform in the Bundestag: Dobrindt and Merz write to the traffic light coalition

This is said to have caused a more moderate mood in the CSU, and Dobrindt has now also expressed himself more moderately: the lawsuit is only an option. the Süddeutsche Zeitung there was a letter from Dobrindt and Merz to the leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP parliamentary groups. The two opposition politicians are said to have complained that the traffic light went public with the draft law without involving the Union, although changes to the electoral law should be supported by a large majority.

Video: CSU rages: Traffic light wants fast electoral law reform

And Merz and Dobrindt renewed their stance not to “agree to an electoral law that fundamentally questions the acceptance of a constituency mandate that has been won”. However, they did not announce a lawsuit. Rather, they brought up an exchange with the SPD, Greens and FDP about “the further course of action”. (fmu)