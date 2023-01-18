Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann and Jens Kiffmeier

Split

Reem Alabali-Radovan (SPD) is the new federal government commissioner for racism. (Archive image) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Concrete figures presented: During the New Year’s Eve riots, there were 282 attacks on the fire brigade and police. This has repercussions for the traffic light in the Bundestag.

Update from January 18, 3:22 p.m.: The traffic light’s migration commissioner, Reem Alabali-Radovan, immediately countered the Union’s allegations in the Bundestag. “It’s brute force, it’s disgusting and it has to be punished consistently,” she said, referring to the New Year’s Eve riots. “But it is also clear that we have to judge the perpetrators according to their actions and not by their first names‘ she emphasized. It’s about “brutal youth violence”.

“These are our young people,” emphasized the SPD politician, the problem cannot simply be dismissed. Ethnicity, origin or religion explained “nothing” – but the social conditions in which people live. In addition to a hard edge, “the outstretched hand” is also necessary.

“They fuel general suspicion and throw blanket insults around on talk shows and that’s another slap in the face for 22 million people with an immigrant background in our country,” Alabali-Radovan accused the CDU and CSU. Hooligan riots in Dresden are about “individual cases”, in Neukölln suddenly about “the Arabs”.

New Year’s Eve riots: CSU settles accounts in the Bundestag – “We have to look at the perpetrators”

Update from January 18, 3:15 p.m.: In the Bundestag, the CSU took a hard stance on the reaction of the traffic light government and the Berlin city government to the New Year’s Eve riots. “What we need is a strong state nationwide,” said interior expert Andrea Lindholz at the start of the current hour in the Bundestag. The Berlin police lack staff and equipment. Instead, Franziska Giffey’s red-red-green coalition handed out “expensive election gifts” before the new election.

The emergency services deserve “thanks, respect and recognition, 365 days a year,” emphasized Lindholz. What is needed is “political backing and no distrust. The CSU politician referred to Bavaria, where the police quickly established order. “These excesses of violence in Berlin are the result of 20 years of social-democratic state politics,” reprimanded the Bavarian. The situation in Berlin is a “single disaster”.

“Of course we also have to take a close look at the perpetrators,” Lindholz continued. Two thirds of the 145 rioters arrested were not German citizens. Anyone who ignores this fuels distrust in the population. “The strong state that enforces its law” is the solution. Lindholz emphasized that looking for one is now the order not to discuss terms – probably with a view to the debate about CDU leader Friedrich Merz.

Bundestag on Wednesday: Schulze explains traffic light plans against hunger

Update from January 18, 3:08 p.m.: Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) has already survived the cross-examination: During the government questioning in the Bundestag, she ruled out genetic engineering as a means of combating global hunger as the main lever. “There are no genetically engineered crops that will truly fight world hunger,” she said. Instead, her ministry is building on the promotion of regionally and locally adapted plant varieties. Just a few days ago, the United Nations warned that eight million children in 15 crisis countries were currently at risk of starvation. In these minutes, the current hour for the New Year’s Eve riots begins.

Bundestag threatens a fierce debate: traffic lights have to comment on New Year’s Eve riots – new numbers there

Attacks with firecrackers: The New Year’s Eve riots have an aftermath in a government survey in the Bundestag. © Julius Christian Schreiner/dpa

Preliminary report from January 18th: Berlin – The New Year’s Eve riots will haunt the federal government well into the new year: After the massive attacks on the fire brigade and police forces, the traffic light coalition is to present a current hour in the Bundestag on Wednesday (January 18).

She applied for the Union. Because there are still many unanswered questions. Who were the perpetrators? How could that happen? And how is the riot to be prevented in the coming year? Above all, Union faction leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) is heating up the debate. New figures now show the extent of the riots.

New Year’s Eve riots 2022: Ampel has to give an account of the high numbers in the Bundestag today

There are said to have been at least 282 attacks on police and firefighters nationwide during New Year’s Eve riots. This is from a survey by daily mirror among all 16 interior ministries of the federal states. However, some federal states such as Hesse and Baden-Württemberg did not give any numbers of attacks on emergency services, which is why the actual number is probably higher, the report said. Attacks were also reported in these federal states at the turn of the year.

Berlin, Hamburg, Munich: Where was the most rioting on New Year’s Eve?

According to the newspaper, the highest number of attacks was in Berlin. Here the police have now confirmed 59 reported attacks against police officers and 43 against the fire brigade and rescue service, it was said. In Lower Saxony, the Ministry of the Interior has confirmed attacks on 42 emergency services, and 42 emergency services were also injured on New Year’s Eve in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to the Ministry of the Interior, there were 34 attacks on emergency services in Bavaria. Hamburg also reported a relatively large number of attacks on New Year’s Eve with 19 attacks, it said. In the other federal states, the attacks on emergency services were in the single-digit range.

Who are the perpetrators? After the New Year’s Eve riots, the CDU and AfD continue to fuel the debate on migration

The AfD in the Bundestag also sees a great need to speak. A sharp debate has been raging for days. Because among the perpetrators were also people with a migration background. Opposition leader Merz had sharply criticized the New Year’s Eve riots, indirectly blamed “small pashas” for the long-term development – and triggered a great outcry nationwide.

According to a report by the dpa news agency, 145 people of 18 different nationalities were arrested on New Year’s Eve in Berlin alone. These included numerous cases of direct attacks on police officers and firefighters – but not only.

However, the federal government has so far rejected a demand for an increase in penalties for such crimes. Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) emphasized that it must be a matter of enforcing the applicable law. Despite the riots, he currently sees “no need in that sense” for a change in criminal law.

Government survey: In addition to New Year’s Eve riots, Parliament is also discussing the education report

The debate on New Year’s Eve will take place from 3 p.m. Before that, a government survey is planned, which Federal Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) is supposed to face. And the National Education Report is still on the agenda of Parliament. (jkf/dpa)