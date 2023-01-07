Home page politics

After a two-year Corona break, the CSU is meeting again in Seeon. Externally, the Ukraine war is on the agenda – internally it is probably about the Bavarian election.

Update from January 7th, 11:47 am: The second day of the CSU retreat has begun. Foreign and security policy is a key topic on Saturday. EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola made a statement together with CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt.

EU Parliament President Metsola: Leopard tanks for Ukraine – support for demonstrators in Iran

Metsola has welcomed the German government’s announced delivery of Marder tanks to Ukraine. Metsola said it was important to continue military support to Ukraine. She is therefore also in favor of the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, as demanded by the CSU and politicians from other parties. Russia wants Europe to look the other way when it comes to Ukraine. This should not be allowed. It is important that Europe continues to support the Ukrainians politically, humanitarian and also militarily. But it is also important that Europe strengthens its own defense forces and becomes “a real defense union”.

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt in Seeon. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

In the presence of the President of the European Parliament, Dobrindt sharply attacked the federal government. Germany’s weakness in leadership is the reason why Europe as a whole cannot be strong at the moment. “A weak federal government is an Achilles’ heel for Europe,” said the CSU politician.

Metsola also called for more support for the protesters in Iran and stronger condemnation of the Iranian leadership’s actions. One must “stand up” and stand by the women and men who took to the streets in Iran for life and freedom, she said. These are things that are taken for granted in Europe. “But it is our job as a Union to defend, support and demand this again and again worldwide,” added Dobrindt. It was agreed that sanctions against the Revolutionary Guards were needed.

Update from January 6, 7:32 p.m.: At the start of the three-day winter retreat of the CSU in Seeon on Friday, Markus Söder not only criticized the work of Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) and the associated “weak leadership” of Olaf Scholz – the Greens also got their fat from Bavaria’s Interior Minister.

Söder wrote on Twitter on Friday: “The Greens are the biggest blackout risk. The question of energy supply from April is still unresolved.” Söder also writes that he would be happy if Robert Habeck “finally became Minister for Economic Affairs and not just remains Minister for Climate.”

With his Tweet against Economics Minister Habeck came across Söder, among other things Table.Media-Journalist Malte Kreutzfeldt on criticism. “If the decision on the continued operation of the nuclear power plants had not been made by chancellor’s word of power, but as originally planned based on the conditions examined in the stress test, they would not be connected to the grid at the moment.” According to the Federal Network Agency, the electricity situation is currently relaxed, he wrote journalist further. Oh, in the future nuclear power plants will not be necessary to ensure a power supply.

Update from January 6, 3:20 p.m.: Markus Söder opened the Bundestag-CSU retreat in Seeon with sharp words towards the traffic light coalition. Among other things, he called for the dismissal of Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD). She was “simply overwhelmed with her job, from start to finish,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister.

“Each longer day creates more uncertainty. And if she herself finds it difficult to recognize that, it may well be, then the Federal Chancellor must act. That is a real management task for the Chancellor,” said Söder. It was an “absolute leadership weakness” on the part of Scholz that he left his federal government’s greatest weakness in such a central department in office. “Nothing went right in the Ministry of Defense all year. mishap after mishap”.

CSU boss Markus Söder on Epiphany when he arrived in Seeon. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

“We always have to be carried to decisions,” Söder accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) of tank deliveries to Ukraine. “It’s no use if France is practically the engine and we are the wheels that roll afterwards,” added Söder. Under Scholz, Germany had become the lonely man in Europe. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt said: “Macron is acting, Scholz is hesitating.” Söder and Dobrindt also supported Demands for the supply of Leopard main battle tanks.

Preliminary report from January 6th: Seeon/Munich – The Bundestag-CSU is again in retreat: In the Seeon monastery in beautiful Chiemgau, Markus Söder’s people for Berlin want to ram in content pillars for the year 2023 after a two-year Corona break – and set the tone for the months before the elections in Berlin, Bremen, Hesse and Bavaria. A comprehensive decision paper is to be adopted. Party leader Söder himself is also there, alongside the Hessian CDU election campaigner Boris Rhein and the Moldovan head of government Natalia Gavrilita.

Before the start, there were already the first pithy tones and demands from CSU ranks: defense expert Florian Hahn called for battle tanks for Ukraine, Dorothee Bär warned of a “dam bursting” with abortion paragraph 218 – and the head of the Bundestag state group Alexander Dobrindt attacked the battered Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD).

Ukraine war in the focus of the Christian Socialists: Dobrindt calls for Lambrecht’s departure

Outwardly, the Ukraine war is a big issue for the CSU. Hahn targeted Chancellor Olaf Scholz the evening before the Seeon retreat. On Twitter, he welcomed the freshly decided delivery of armored personnel carriers for Kyiv – but described Scholz as driven. “If the pressure on Olaf Scholz hadn’t been so immense from all sides, he and the SPD would probably never have moved.” Hahn tried to apply further pressure: “The next step must be to push the delivery of battle tanks like the Leopard 1,” he demanded at the same time.

Dobrindt identified another weakness. “She is simply not up to this office,” he said in the RTL / ntv program “Frühstart” about Defense Minister Lambrecht. In his view, the SPD politician was responsible for a series of breakdowns and was obviously overwhelmed. “It is the Chancellor’s job to ensure clarity here” – a very clear demand for replacement, completely in line with Söder and CDU leader Friedrich Merz. Lambrecht is currently experiencing a survey disasterhow kreiszeitung.de reported. The invitation to Gavrilita also fits in with the focus on Ukraine. Moldova fears an attack by Russia.

CSU in Seeon: Bär warns of abortion dam bursting – internally, the Bayern election should be an issue

Domestically, before the start of the exam in Seeon, Bär drew attention with an emphatically conservative position. The reason for this is the call for the abolition of abortion paragraph 218 by Green Minister Lisa Paus. This was “a dam breach in the understanding of human life. A family minister who is against children is like an environment minister who poisons the river,” Baer said on Thursday (January 5). The traffic light coalition endangers a “compromise that has been balanced for decades”. Paus had called for impunity for abortions.

Internally, however, the focus should not least be on the Bavarian election in October. For decades, the absolute majority at home in Bavaria was the pound, with which the CSU also boasted within the Union. That was over in 2018, when the CSU fell to 37.2 percent. And since Daniel Günther got 43.4 percent for the CDU in Schleswig-Holstein and there is a sole SPD government in Saarland, the CSU’s special role is over in other respects as well. In an interview with Munich Mercury Söder recently dampened calls for an absolute majority. (fn with material from dpa)