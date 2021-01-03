D.he CSU regional group in the Bundestag calls for nationwide reforms in the education system before its retreat next week. “The subjects of programming and digital economy must be available across Germany,” quotes “Welt am Sonntag” from a CSU paper.

In addition, new teaching and learning methods should be implemented as an integral part of the classroom. The CSU also includes computer games: “Serious games are just as natural as robotics, the basics of programming and the learning of ‘computational thinking’.”

The CSU proposals would require much more centralized control and coordination than is the case today. The educational revolution would be more successful with a joint federal effort, the paper continues: “We therefore want a new national education summit at which the federal and state governments agree on the desired nationwide degree of digitization and define specific steps and measures for this. Our goal is a dynamic federal race. “

Despite the race, there should be more planning and standardized procedures: “We want clear deadlines for the jump to digital school. It doesn’t make sense for every country to develop its own server and cloud solution. It is right and necessary for the federal government to support this. But it is also true that a lot arrives on site too slowly or to a small extent. That is why we want future federal funding to be linked to clear deadlines for implementation. ”Every subject must also be able to be taught digitally.

The CSU also wants to promote young talent outside of school. For this purpose, “digital performance centers” should be set up, similar to the performance centers for sport, “in which we can discover, train and promote future digital talent.”