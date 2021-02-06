The EU made mistakes in procuring corona vaccines, says Dobrindt. If that doesn’t improve, one should think about national ways.

Munich – In the foreground, Markus Söder * determines the course of the CSU. State group chief Alexander Dobrindt often negotiates the details behind the scenes. A conversation about the next course in the Corona * policy.

Mr. Dobrindt, Angela Merkel warns of “false hopes”, Jens Spahn says: “We cannot stay in a tough lockdown all winter.” Who is right?

Dobrindt: There is no contradiction. There is a lot of pressure to relax, but we mustn’t relax too soon and indulge in false feelings of security. At the same time, however, we also have to provide clear perspectives on the conditions under which easing measures can be expected. This can only be done gradually and with a sense of proportion. An overall view of the current situation suggests, however, that rapid easing is not to be expected in the next week.

Would a step-by-step plan be the devil’s stuff?

Dobrindt: A complex step-by-step plan will not be able to do justice to the changing pandemic events. But well below an incidence of 50, a point of orientation is required that is justifiable in connection with relaxation.

It is impossible to predict which path the coronavirus will take

There have been warnings about the British mutation for many weeks now – but the numbers keep falling.

Dobrindt: We have to be happy that the mutation * does not catch on quickly. We are currently at a fork in the road: It is still not possible to predict which route the virus will take. In our neighboring countries we have seen that in addition to the falling numbers of primary infections, a hidden, dynamically increasing number of mutational infections * has taken place. This has led to explosive numbers in Portugal, Ireland and Spain.

If you had the choice of what to unlock: schools and daycare centers first or hairdressers first?

Dobrindt: Again, I don’t see any quick easing yet. But when discussing the order of relaxation mechanisms, school does not necessarily have to be at the beginning. I know that the demands for this are particularly strong and that there are good reasons for this, but a possible infection process in schools does not represent an insignificant risk in my view.

Markus Söder advocates uniform rules. Does all of Bavaria have to wait until Tirschenreuth is 50?

Dobrindt: Uniform regulations are unavoidable – ideally throughout Germany.

How are uniform rules to be agreed with the Bavarian curfew from 9 p.m., which does not exist in large parts of Germany. Can this be justified if the incidence is below 50?

Dobrindt: Yes, as before. We are more affected by the infection process from our neighboring countries. And nobody can say how the infection process in Austria will affect us due to the loosening there.

Europe shouldn’t prove to be a tanker when it comes to corona vaccination

On vaccination: Why does Ursula von der Leyen admit mistakes when, according to Merkel, “on the whole” everything went well?

Dobrindt: I don’t want to evaluate the individual sentences. In Brussels there were mistakes and miscalculations – less with the required quantities of the vaccine *, but with the timing of the vaccination doses. In addition, because of the debate about the completely misleading word of “vaccination nationalism”, the priorities were set wrong. I have always been in favor of a European approach, but a parallel national initiative was and is necessary. Incidentally, this also applies to the assessment and possibly procurement of Russian or Chinese vaccines.

National?

Dobrindt: Preferably European. But if one is of the opinion in Europe that one cannot act as a speedboat, but only as a slow tanker, then it is advisable not to wait for the tanker, but also to take national measures in addition.

Many people are upset because Ms. Merkel insists that nothing went wrong.

Dobrindt: I didn’t understand her like that. Of course, mistakes are made in dealing with a pandemic. The question is, what measures can be used to correct errors? We have to sharpen the decisions – for example, by not dividing the AstraZeneca vaccine into first and second vaccination *, but by giving it full vaccination.

Markus Söder continues to propagate the hard line. With regard to the candidacy for chancellor, that is risky.

Dobrindt: You shouldn’t mix concerns about health with strategic choices.

The interview was conducted by Georg Anastasiadis, Mike Schier and Christian Deutschländer.