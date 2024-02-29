Home page politics

Alexander Dobrindt on his visit to Rwanda in 2024 © Photo: CSU in the Bundestag

The CSU wants to bring movement into the migration debate with an explosive asylum plan. After talks in Rwanda, Alexander Dobrindt proposes a pact with the small East African country.

Munich – The CSU is calling for an asylum pact with the East African country of Rwanda. Refugees should be accommodated there and their asylum procedures should also be carried out there according to European standards, demands CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt in an interview in Münchner Merkur.

“Rwanda is a country with which we can achieve a third-country solution. “I held talks with the government about this and visited a UN refugee camp near the capital Kigali,” said the Upper Bavarian CSU politician. “In Rwanda, asylum procedures could be carried out according to our standards, and people would be adequately accommodated and cared for on site. Organizationally, politically and socially, Rwanda is capable of a third country agreement and the government there wants to conclude such an agreement with us.”

CSU for Rwanda model – “Protection through Europe does not have to mean protection in Europe”

Dobrindt called for refugees to be specifically brought into the country instead of caring for them in Europe or North Africa. “People who are stranded in North Africa while trying to flee could be brought to Rwanda instead of being lured to the Mediterranean by smugglers at the risk of their lives. People who arrive here can also be taken to a third country such as Rwanda to process their asylum procedure.” Dobrindt reiterated that the goal must be to carry out asylum procedures and protection in third countries outside the EU. “Protection through Europe does not have to mean protection in Europe,” said the CSU politician.

Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) on his visit to Rwanda: He is standing in a genocide memorial in Kigali © CSU in the Bundestag

The plan was developed and negotiated in England, but is causing enormous political and legal controversy. Dobrindt nevertheless refers to this explicitly: “England and Denmark are preparing for this with Rwanda, Italy is taking this route with Albania. So far, the traffic light government is ideologically not ready for this.”

Asylum pact with Rwanda aims to dry up the smuggler model

Dobrindt said that the plan was also to break the logic of the criminal smugglers, “who promise access to the German social system in return for a payment of 10,000 euros. Hardly anyone will be willing to pay so much money if they know that their accommodation will then take place in a third country outside of Europe.” And if that stops people from attempting the life-threatening crossings across the Mediterranean, “that's a good thing another humanitarian aspect”.

Dobrindt calls for compulsory work for refugees – including Ukrainians

Dobrindt also reiterated his call for the handling of asylum seekers in the country to be tightened. “All forecasts say: in 2024, the peaks in asylum numbers from last year will be exceeded. We need clear decisions now: Refugees should work on a non-profit or regular basis. Anyone who seeks protection from us must be prepared to make their contribution.”

According to him, this also applies to refugees from Ukraine. “Here, citizen’s money prevents people from taking up work. But two years after Putin's start of the war, the principle should be: make a job offer to every able-bodied Ukrainian – anyone who refuses this must return to safe areas in western Ukraine.” Dobrindt had already presented this plan at the closed meeting of the Bundestag CSU in January in Seeon Monastery .

There have recently been voices from Ukraine calling for many refugees to return to their home country. CSU Vice Manfred Weber, among others, was explicitly confronted with the demand during his visit to Kiev a few weeks ago. (Christian Deutschländer)