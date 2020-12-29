The CSU MP Christian Schmidt is to mark a new beginning for Bosnia as the new high representative. The question is at what price.

The High Representative Valentin Inzko described what is now apparently to be implemented as a last chance for Bosnia. Because with the 25th anniversary of the Dayton Agreement it became clear in the capitals of the powerful countries that the country with this constitution is in a straitjacket and cannot be reformed from within.

Now Brussels, Germany and the USA want to dare a new start. The CSU MP Christian Schmidt should mark a new beginning as the new high representative. He should again be able to use the means of power that a High Representative is entitled to and hit the ruling nationalist kleptocracies on the fingers. He should receive a robust mandate.

While there were signs of hope in the last local elections, when the opposition made substantial gains in all major cities, this is not enough for major changes from within. The Bosnian reform forces want to fundamentally change the legal system and the balance of power, they want to put an end to the glorification of war criminals and prevent the emigration of tens of thousands of young and trained people. Christian Schmidt has to meet all of these demands if he really wants to change something.

Former Agriculture Minister and CSU politician Christian Schmidt Photo: Reiner Zensen / imago

There are still doubts. Nothing is dry yet. The Russians in the UN Security Council have not yet approved the election of a successor for Inzko – a week ago Foreign Minister Lavrov reassured the Serbian and Croatian nationalists about this. They hope that the strategy of the Berlin-Brussels-Washington axis will be thwarted by Russia. But if Angela Merkel managed to involve the Russians with diplomatic means, the question arises as to what price. The federalization of the country brought into play by Wolfgang Ischinger (on an ethnic basis?) Would again be clearly beneficial to the nationalists.