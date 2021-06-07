ofMarkus Hofstetter shut down

The CSU is facing a premiere. She wants to put as many women as men on the list for the federal election. Alexander Dobrindt is supposed to lead them.

Munich / Nuremberg – The CSU wants to get rid of the image of a party that has difficulties with women in leadership positions. Party leader Markus Söder failed at the reform party conference in 2019 with a planned expansion of the women’s quota. Now, for the first time in its history, the CSU will go into the 2021 federal election with an equal candidate list. According to participants, Söder announced in a video conference of the CSU board on June 7, 2021 in Munich that a man and a woman should be taken into account alternately in the list.

In relation to the list, Söder said that the head of the regional group, Alexander Dobrindt, was the “born top candidate”. According to reports, he did not mention any other names. On June 26th, the CSU wants to draw up its list for the federal election. Because of the corona pandemic, the event will take place in the open air in the stadium in Söders hometown Nuremberg.

Shortly beforehand, on June 20 and 21, the leaders of the CSU and CDU want to agree on the union’s common election program in Berlin. The basic line is that “solid and modern” governance is represented, said Söder at a press conference shortly before the board meeting.

CSU retreat at Seeon Abbey: hybrid participation should be possible

About a month later, on July 14th and 15th, the CSU members of the Bundestag want to meet for a retreat in the Seeon Abbey in Upper Bavaria. The heads of the CSU and CDU will also take part in the summer retreat. “I am pleased that we can send a signal of unity in the Union with Markus Söder and Armin Laschet at our retreat. This is an important impetus for the federal election, ”said Dobrindt reportedly.

Because of the corona pandemic, the CSU held its retreat, which actually always takes place at the beginning of the year in the Seeon Abbey, in a hybrid format in Berlin. After the number of infections has dropped significantly, she is now hoping for a face-to-face meeting, where participants can also connect via video.

CSU party congress before the federal election: Laschet participation still open

The first traditional CSU party conference since October 2019 is to take place on September 10th and 11th in Nuremberg. The prerequisite is a corresponding course of the corona pandemic. This is what General Secretary Markus Blume said. The new election of party chairman Söder is on the program at regular intervals. However, it is unclear whether and how Armin Laschet will also take part in the party congress.

