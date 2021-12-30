Home page politics

Markus Söder and Alexander Dobrindt (right) at a press conference. (Archive image) © Michael Kappeler / dpa

The CSU wants to work for a fairer pension system – and is therefore planning a pension for single parents. The financing should come from tax money.

Munich / Berlin – Old-age poverty is still a problem in Germany. Single parents in particular have little income in old age. The CSU regional group in the Bundestag is therefore calling for more pensions for single parents. This is to be financed from tax revenues.

CSU plans single parent pension from tax revenues

“Single parents often have a double responsibility alone. Many work part-time and cut back on their earnings and thus also the acquisition of pension points, ”says the draft of the regional group, from which the dpa quotes. “We therefore want to introduce a single parent’s pension with surcharges on the child-rearing periods for the time as a single parent or single parent.” As a clue that someone was a single parent for a certain period of time, the claim of the single parent tax relief should serve. According to the CSU idea, the financing should come from tax revenues.

At the same time, the CSU reiterates its call for an expansion of the so-called mother’s pension and for a fourth pillar of the pension: a generation fund into which the state pays 100 euros a month up to the age of 18. “A fair pension system includes the recognition of lifetime achievement. That is why we want to complete the mothers’ pension with the third pension point and demand that the benefits of single parents be given special consideration in the pension, ”said Alexander Dobrindt, head of the regional group world. In addition, one relies on the principle of “making provisions earlier instead of working longer”.

Pension for single parents: Criticism of the CSU proposal – “Tackle previous pension promises”

Criticism of the CSU proposal came from the FDP. The labor market and social policy spokesman for the Bundestag parliamentary group, Pascal Kober, told the dpa: “Instead of always new performance promises, the generation-appropriate and sustainable financing of the previous pension promises should be tackled first.” What is now especially necessary is the return opportunities of the capital market for long-term stability to use the pension insurance and to set up a corresponding permanent fund “which is professionally managed by an independent public-law body and invested globally”.

In addition, the investment options for company and private pension schemes would have to be reformed with a view to better potential returns. In addition, it must be made possible for single parents to better combine family and work.

The chief economist of the Federal Association of Medium-Sized Enterprises (BVMW), Hans-Jürgen Völz, told the newspapers of the Funke media group: “The CSU clearly likes to be more social than the left parties in the Bundestag.” With the move to the tough opposition benches should not automatically mean the end of the fiscal consolidation course required.

