After Markus Söder’s speech at the party congress, the CSU wants to work through a thick application book. It also contains topics that should spark discussion.

On Saturday (September 26th) the CSU will meet for a labor convention – not in person, but online.

A keynote speech from party leader Markus Söder is expected.

But there are also some applications that are tough – the debate about a move on gender-sensitive language could be exciting.

Update 1:45 p.m.: The Corona traffic light should also be set in the future. You have to act locally and act in a targeted manner. For Söde, the following also applies: “private before professional”. By this he means that private activities are more restricted than professional ones. He advocates smaller celebrations and less alcohol. He sees masks as a key tool in combating the pandemic. The fact that a “piece of material is the only effective means” gives him pause.

CSU party convention: Söder praises the start of school and reaffirms his corona strategy

Update 1:40 p.m.: Söder vehemently defends the Bavarian corona test strategy. Bavaria was a pioneer, especially in the case of returning travelers. But he admits that there were “mistakes”. He also wants to stick to free tests for Bavarian citizens.

Update 1:37 p.m.: Overall, Söder praises a successful start to school from his point of view. Above all, he thanks the teachers and emphasizes that masks have been an elementary part of this success. However, he still sees some catching up to do on the subject of digitization. “We have to turn the school on when it comes to digitization,” says Söder. Schools needed fiber optics, WiFi and tablets.

Update 1:35 p.m.: Söder criticizes the Swedish model of “herd immunity”. That could not be a strategy for Bavaria. The strategy can, however, be adapted based on the experience of the last few months. It is important to him that there is no “second lockdown”.

Söder sees his priorities in maintaining jobs and in family matters. “We have to give a guarantee of learning,” says the Prime Minister and emphasizes how important it is that schools and daycare centers are fully operational.

Update 13:30: To combat the pandemic, Söder continues to rely on the observation of the infection process and in particular on the seven-day incidence. At the moment, many young people in particular are infected, but the risk that it will jump over to older people is high. If you only intervene when the hospitals are full again, it is actually too late. “

He also fears some nasty surprises with the long-term consequences. His motto is: “Better to pay attention than to let up”.

Markus Söder with serious words about the Corona crisis: “Corona is a natural disaster”

Update 1:24 p.m .: “We have luck had “, says Söder with reference to Bavaria and Corona. You had the chance to recognize the danger and to react quickly and decisively. However, he has concern when it comes to coming autumn and winter goes. It will be much “more difficult”.

Update 1:20 p.m .: Markus Söder is now speaking to his party. Given the Corona crisis he strikes a serious tone. It is not a matter of celebrating a “jubilee party conference” today. Overall, is Bavaria well through the first wave of the pandemic came. “But I can’t give the all-clear,” said Söder. He can understand frustrations, but it is still important to act wisely. “Corona is a kind Natural disaster“, Estimates the Prime Minister. “A clear line” is important. You have to demonstrate leadership quality and take responsibility.

Update 12:58 p.m.: The will start in a few minutes virtual party conference of the CSU. No delays are foreseeable so far. After the presentation of the process and introductory words by Markus Blume, General Secretary of the party, will give the keynote speech by the party chairman Markus Söder expected. Then it goes to the application advice.

Before the CSU party congress: Söder takes part in a memorial event in Munich

Update from September 26, 10:04 a.m.: Just before the CSU in your virtual party conference starts, takes Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) another important date came true. Together with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Munich’s Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) he attends the memorial event for the 40th anniversary of the right-wing terrorist Attack on the Oktoberfest. Söder’s participation is a first.

On the evening of September 26, 1980 one had bomb twelve Wiesn visitors as well as the right-wing extremist bomber Gundolf Köhler torn to their deaths and more than 200 injured. Some lost their limbs or still have splinters in their bodies. It was the hardest extreme right attack in the history of the Federal Republic. Federal President Steinmeier becomes a speech in memory of the victims hold.

Virtual CSU party congress: Keynote speech by Markus Söder and a thick application book

Our article from September 25th: Munich – “Virtual Labor Congress” – that sounds pretty modern. But even before their online meeting on Saturday (September 26th) she’s doing it CSU * It is clear that she does not want to bow to all modernities: In a quite remarkable motion, a CSU senior wants to obtain a resolution against gender-appropriate language. On the other hand, it should also be about digitization in schools.

CSU party congress: debate about gender is in the house – delegate against “convulsive choice of words”

“It is to be supported that the language of authorities in particular is understandable and easily accessible for everyone. Ideologically motivated language design is out of place ”, it says in the 399-page thick Application book for the digital party congress under point “C 15 – Preventing the corruption of language with superfluous gender formulations”. Two applications deal with the new spellings of words that should be given equal and equal rights to men, women and diverse by means of gender symbols, internal I or gender colon.

The claim of the applicant who Munich City Councilor Reinhold Babor, is unmistakable: “The spasmodic choice of gender language has to be omitted in authorities and in educational institutions.” Gender asterisks and co rejects as not conforming to the rules of German grammar and spelling.

CSU: Is it getting hot? The application committee has certain reservations about gender applications

It remains to be seen whether the party congress will follow up on the demand. The Application Commission points out in its statement that language and the general understanding of it are subject to constant change. “Legislative stipulations about the character of the language can therefore be problematic.” It should therefore be checked whether in authorities and educational institutions Changes in speech formation are necessary and whether comprehensibility is still given.

In fact, more and more municipalities have – including Hanover, Munich and Kiel – In the past few months, guidelines have been submitted with recommendations for gender-sensitive language – so it would be better to use the term “family parking lot” instead of “mother-child parking lot”.

CSU party conference on the net: not the last virtual appointment? Blume and Co. see themselves as “role models”

Motion “C 15” is one of the 15 motions that the around 800 delegates will discuss in great detail right at the beginning of the party congress. Other topics are the Digitization in schools, the fight against child abuse, the Dealing with the police and the permanent reduction in VAT on medicines and diapers. Because of the corona pandemic, the CSU is doing without its big one this year Presence party conference in December and shifts her application work to the Internet party conference this Saturday. The focus is on Keynote speech by party leader Markus Söder*.

The dates on Saturday and in December may not be the last "virtual party conference" of the CSU: Because of the Corona crisis, the party does not want to hold any major face-to-face events in the foreseeable future in compliance with the general rules of caution and caution, of course, events can take place if they are necessary, "had General Secretary Markus Blume declared on Monday after a meeting of the CSU board in Munich. "But we see a special role model effect for us as the CSU state management, and that's why we have decided that larger events and major events such as party conferences are canceled until further notice."

