According to Secretary General Markus Blume, the CSU rejects a new lockdown in the event of a fourth corona wave.

Berlin – “If a wave of infections should actually build up again in autumn, there will no longer be an automatic lockdown,” said Blume to the “Tagesspiegel am Sonntag”. “Thanks to comprehensive vaccination protection and massive test capacities, other options should then be available to us,” said Blume.

Blume also called on the European Football Union (UEFA) to “re-examine carefully” its stadium concept for the European Championship. “Nobody has been helped to become European champion in the incidence soaring,” said the CSU politician. UEFA must be a role model for major events. “This also includes enforcing the mask requirement in stadiums,” said Blume. He confirmed the offer to move games from the current Corona hotspot London to Munich: “We are ready for anything in Munich.” (Dpa)