The CSU has done its last campaign homework: Old friends are on the Bundestag list – Markus Söder has tough stuff with him for allies from CDU to Free Voters.

Nuremberg – Exactly three months before the federal election in 2021 *, the CSU * has done its last campaign homework: In the Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg, the party with state group leader Alexander Dobrindt and digital state minister Dorothee Bär selected its top candidates. The last scandal-ridden Minister of Transport, Andreas Scheuer *, is in third place on the list. Markus Söder * meanwhile swore to a difficult fight for the Chancellery – and expressed conditions for participation in the government that the CDU should not necessarily like.

CSU knocks down list for federal election: Söder distributes bitter pills for CDU and free voters

“The trend is good. But other majorities such as the traffic light may still have a chance of being realized. That’s why we mustn’t be careless, ”Söder called out to the 269 delegates. He had a similar story the day before in a detailed interview with the Munich Mercury * voiced.

He had heavy messages in his luggage for the allies of the CSU. So he also fished for sympathizers of the Bavarian coalition partner Free Voters. “In the heart of the FDP, in the heart of the Free Voters, but both votes for the CSU on the ballot,” he emphasized. For the CSU and CDU it is now important to exploit the full potential of the electorate.

Söder also used his 30-minute speech to draw the first red lines for possible coalition negotiations after the election on September 26th. The implementation of the extended maternal pension is a basic requirement for the CSU to participate in the government. “No matter who we govern with, but that is a condition,” he said. The CSU calls for older mothers like the younger ones to be credited with three instead of two and a half pension points per child. The sister party CDU, however, recently prevented the CSU’s demand for mothers’ pensions from being included when drawing up the Union’s election manifesto. It should therefore be included in a separate CSU program for the Bundestag election – the “Bavaria Plan”.

Söder in Nuremberg: “Only with the CSU it will be super good” – top against Baerbock

“In the Chancellery, Armin Laschet must be a man of the Union and not a green candidate *,” said Söder. It helps that the “green flight of highs” is stopped. The Greens have developed back into a party of ideologues and bans.

“The CDU is good, but only with the CSU will it be really great,” he said at the same time. An official colleague also emphasized the importance of Söder for the Union’s election campaign on Saturday: “If we want to win the election, we need a strong commitment from Markus Söder. And not softened, but just like Söder is, ”said Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) Augsburger Allgemeine.

In Nuremberg, Söder also repeated the rejection of any tax increases from the Union’s election platform. After the corona pandemic, these would be poison for the recovering economy. Instead, what is needed is competitive corporate taxes and the abolition of the solidarity surcharge for all people. In addition, Söder emphasized that the CSU would not support the FDP’s demand for the abolition of trade tax.

CSU list: Dobrindt, Bär and Scheuer at the top – parity does not yet apply everywhere

The total of 269 delegates, as suggested by the party leadership, elected Dobrindt and Bär with more than 93 percent at the top of the state list with equal representation. Scheuer follows in third place. Only incumbent members of the Bundestag are in the first ten places of the list of 92 names. The CSU regional group in the Bundestag currently has 46 members.

For the first time in its history, the CSU is running in the federal elections with a list of candidates with equal representation. This means that a man and a woman are always taken into account alternately when drawing up the list. In contrast to other parties, the list of candidates at the CSU is of rather subordinate importance, since in earlier years the CSU candidates were able to assert themselves directly in the constituencies and were not dependent on a place on the list. For this reason, too, there had already been external criticism of the parity plans of the Christian Socials.

However: After the CSU at the last Had lost some direct mandates to the Greens in the state elections *, the importance of the list position is likely to grow, especially for applicants in the constituencies that are uncertain from the CSU’s point of view, for example in Nuremberg and Munich. The parity of the list remains relativized. The CSU has already nominated its applicants in 46 constituencies. This shows that the parity desired by Söder has not yet been achieved. There are just ten women among the candidates.

Corona in Bavaria: Söder clarifies the course at the CSU assembly – schools should remain open

At the CSU event, the party leader and Prime Minister Söder also spoke about the corona policy in Bavaria. He affirmed that the aim of the corona policy must be to prevent another lockdown. To do this, the right course must now be set for autumn. Vaccination is of crucial importance, especially offers for schoolchildren and students are needed. “We now have to create the conditions so that the schools can remain open.” On the way to this goal, Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) warned once again of imponderables on Saturday.

According to Söders, the delta variant of the coronavirus will soon determine the infection rate in Bavaria as well. In a few weeks it will be “the dominant variant for us too,” he explained. (dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.