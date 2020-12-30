Does the GroKo appear too gentle in domestic politics? Shortly before their winter retreat, this time in Berlin, the CSU demands a tougher course. Clans are to be expropriated and conspirators are to be monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Munich – The CSU demands a tougher course Grand coalition versus criminal clans, conspirators and threats. You want a “comprehensive offensive for security and order, ”said the head of the regional group Alexander Dobrindt our editorial team. In a comprehensive catalog of requirements that we have, the CSU lists the tightening.

Among other things, the focus is on Conspiracy theorists. “The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has to keep a very close eye radical out-of-the-box thinkers, QAnon and other conspiracy extremists have “, it says in the draft decision paper. One must be able to proceed “with all severity against those who are in truth under the guise of exercising their rights of freedom attack our democracy want”. The constitution protection report should henceforth a separate chapter for targeted false reports and conspiracy narratives provide.

CSU versus clans: dropout programs and witness protection as offers

Criminal clans should be allowed to be expropriated more easily. “We want them you Criminally obtained money, take their luxury cars and their luxury real estate, ”writes the CSU. A reversal of the burden of proof is required when confiscating assets – the clan would have to prove that Money from legal sources originates. One must “meet the clan criminals where it is most effective”. It should be nationwide Dropout programs from clans give to it comprehensive Witness protection.

Also in Dealing with threats Dobrindt’s 46-strong regional group wants more pressure – for example with Shackles and preventive detention. You need “maximum hardness. Dealing with threats is that Practical test for our constitutional state. This is where it is decided whether we will succeed terrorist attacks to prevent or not. ”Preventive detention should be possible even for first-time offenders. Anyone around abroad train as a terrorist lasse, “is a permanent danger to the population and also belongs permanently behind bars”.

CSU versus threats: GroKo party wants to take “even more severity”

The CSU * controls a big one Criminal law reform on – one package instead of many small improvements. It needs “even more hardness against repeat, intensive and serious offenders ”. Imprisonment must be carried out against offenders who again become delinquent while on probation. Sexual violence against children should generally be classified as a crime (not: misdemeanor). Besides, that should Creation of “enemy lists” become a criminal offense.

The state should also Police officers* and soldiersbetter support those who are threatened and insulted in the service. The CSU regional group demands that the state court-awarded compensation for pain and suffering in such cases, too, and then pulls back from the perpetrator. "The physical and verbal violence against police officers increases year after year, "warn the MPs in the bill.