From: Christian Germans

The CSU's “Young Group” is planning model projects for store closing times. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

The “Young Group” of the CSU is venturing forward with several reform proposals. The sensitive issue of closing times is also being addressed.

Munich – The CSU is shaking the shop door. Young MPs are calling for new considerations to be given to the very strict closing times for shops in Bavaria. There should be a pilot project in each administrative district. This should be one piece of the mosaic of a larger administrative reform. “Over the last few years, the state has become too broad and regulates too much – right down to the furthest corner of the private refrigerator,” says the new MP Maximilian Böltl. He heads the “Young Group” of the parliamentary group in the state parliament.

In a first attempt, the association of younger CSU members, led by Upper Bavarians Böltl (41) and Daniel Artmann (35), is publishing an impulse paper on reducing bureaucracy, which our newspaper has received. “Many bureaucratic burdens make the everyday lives of our entrepreneurs and citizens unnecessarily difficult. They are poison for innovation and growth,” says Artmann.

“Young group” in the CSU dares to push for closing time

Closing times, as banal as it may sound, is a hot topic in the CSU. And that has been the case for almost 20 years. There was always the idea among Christian socialists to loosen the framework a little (until 8 p.m. on weekdays). In contrast, there are social politicians, among others, who argue with the protection of employees and their families. In 2006 there was a vote with a bizarre outcome: It ended with 51:51, a stalemate – so no majority for easing. From then on, no one wanted to tackle the issue anymore. The FDP also bit its teeth on this when it was once a coalition partner.

Böltl's plan: simply try out different options on site. “In each administrative district, a time model is tested in a district. What flops is stopped. What works is rolled out.” He speaks of “experimental spaces”. And points out that the new parliamentary group leader Klaus Holetschek explicitly called for controversial suggestions from MPs.

CSU strives for reforms – “People have the feeling that the state wants to regulate everything”

This applies across all areas. The MPs are suggesting that municipalities should be allowed to use drones to determine property sizes for determining wastewater fees – instead of a stack of forms. The rules for apartments in commercial areas are to be relaxed (on a regional test basis). And the schools themselves should decide on the IT equipment (instead of the material expenditure providers, for example City of Munich). “We can no longer afford to take detours and do voting loops. Life has become too fast for that,” says Böltl.

Much of the Young Group's paper is worded cautiously and sounds more like groping than instant revolution. The paper states whether the “dual of governments and districts” is still needed. Or whether the district offices should still have the power to make building applications. Böltl wants a reform “that must also question fundamental aspects of state structure in Bavaria and therefore requires close dialogue with all levels.” In general, the following applies in administration: Where employees have discretion, they should always use it to benefit the applicants. They should receive support – and if necessary legal and insurance protection – from their bosses and politicians.

“People have the feeling that the state wants to regulate everything, but is not able to manage some things within itself,” says Böltl. In addition to migration, this is “also a driver for radical parties”. C. GERMAN