The CSU in the Bundestag is calling for the Chancellor’s term of office to be limited. But not all parties see the point behind such a change.

Berlin – It is still uncertain who will be the new Federal Chancellor. Independently of this, the term of office of the Chancellor has been discussed for a long time. The CSU in the Bundestag is now in favor of limiting the Chancellor’s term of office. The term of office of the chancellor should be limited to two legislative periods, according to Stefan Müller, parliamentary group leader of the CSU regional group in the Bundestag. The limitation “forces the parties to constantly renew and remain innovative,” said Müller to the world on Thursday.

He also called for the legislative term to be extended to five years. Such a change gives a government more time “to take courageous measures and to be able to convey them,” Müller explains his demand. This would stabilize political operations.

CSU demands limitation of the term of office of the Federal Chancellor – Left: “Not promoting democracy”

The Chancellor candidate of the Green Annalena Baerbock said last week that she wanted to discuss a shortening of the Chancellor’s term of office. Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, chairwoman of the Left, on the other hand, does not consider a time limit for the term of office of Chancellor to be sensible. This would be “not promoting democracy”. In her opinion, citizens should continue to have the power to decide which party to vote for and who to send to the Chancellery and how often in every election.

Compared to the world Hennig-Wellsow said: “Anyone who demands otherwise must be asked whether he or she mistrusts the population.” She is also critical of an extension of the legislative period: “Being able to vote less often would mean that people would have fewer opportunities to influence . That is the opposite of what society needs. ”

To date there is no time limit for the Chancellery in Germany. Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel has been in power since November 2005. Only Chancellor Helmut Kohl held the Federal Chancellery for longer. But Merkel could still catch up with him – she would have to stay in office until December 17, 2021. This could happen if the formation of a government takes longer after the general election in September. For the Union, the poll low for the federal election in 2021 continues.(dpa / jsch)

