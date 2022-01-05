Home page politics

Markus Söder, CSU party chairman and Prime Minister of Bavaria © Peter Kneffel / dpa

According to a survey, the CSU in Bavaria is far from an absolute majority and currently no longer has a majority for its coalition with the Free Voters.

Munich – Currently, the CSU comes to 35 percent approval, as the “Bayern Voter Check” published by the television station Sat.1 on Wednesday by the GMS institute revealed. This is 13 percentage points less than in a GMS survey a year ago.

According to the survey, the free voters ruling with the CSU still have eight percent, which means that the coalition of Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) no longer has its own majority. The Greens are currently at 15 percent, followed by the SPD with 14 percent, the AfD with ten percent and the FDP with nine percent. Compared with the mood in Bavaria a year ago, the SPD, FDP and AfD can clearly grow.

In Bavaria, the next state parliament will be elected in autumn 2023. According to the survey, a majority of Bavarians rated the start of the traffic light coalition in the federal government as a failure, 53 percent of those surveyed said this. 42 percent, however, see a good start for the new government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

Since there is no longer any federal minister from Bavaria in the cabinet, 48 percent of Bavarians fear that the Free State will be disadvantaged – 37 percent do not fear this. The Hamburg institute GMS interviewed 1005 voters in Bavaria from December 29th to January 3rd.

ran / cfm