The general election is casting its shadow. CSU General Secretary Markus Blume in an interview on the current survey results: “I don’t see any boost yet.”

Munich – roller coaster weeks in the CSU: Chancellor ambitions, nights of negotiations, in the end a defeat for Markus Söder; In the polls soared up to the absolute majority, now crashing to 36. What now? The Munich Mercury spoke to CSU General Secretary Markus Blume. The Munich (46) has been responsible for the party’s strategy for a good three years.

Friedrich Merz demands from the CSU that they should get 40 plus X. How grateful are you for this order?

Blume: I admire Friedrich Merz’s self-confidence. I note with interest that it should be the CDU’s new miracle weapon, like Kirchhoff and others in the past. I don’t see any boost in the polls yet. We need a team that stands for a modern departure. It is crucial that we as a Union do everything together for the success on September 26th.

Achso: Söder can only name the CDU election goals – but not the other way around?

Markus Söder has named election goals for the entire Union. One thing is clear: Nobody in the Union wants to make friends with 20 plus X. We need well over 30 in the federal government, and as the CSU we are always well above that.

Can you actually glue posters yourself?

Clear. The secret is to carefully place posters in a water bath the night before.

Markus Blume: “Fear is what motivates the most, what blossoms with a green-red-red left alliance”

You will also have to glue yourself, because your base is not in the mood for a Laschet election campaign …

Armin Laschet is now the Union’s common candidate for chancellor, and of course he will be advertised in Bavaria. After the personnel decision, both parties now have to motivate the campaigners. Most of all, fear is what motivates people in the country with a green-red-red alliance of the left. We will have a very pointed and very clear election campaign.

In the polls you get the receipt for the irreconcilable power struggle Söder-Laschet.

If both party leaders declare their willingness to take responsibility for Germany and then discuss the offer for nine days – that shouldn’t be called a power struggle. The great disappointment with the outcome of the personnel decision is reflected in the surveys. Many, not only in Bavaria, would have liked Markus Söder.

Söder is not allowed to, Aigner does not want to. Who will then be the CSU list leader?

We will decide that on June 26th in the Frankenstadion in Nuremberg. Alexander Dobrindt as the regional group chairman is certainly predestined – he would be our natural top candidate, so to speak.

Markus Blume: “What the Greens are doing at the moment is toxic for Germany”

And then? Where do you hide women on the list?

On the contrary: we don’t hide them. We are going to make a list that represents a modern people’s party and modern society. So: equally, women and men take turns.

Are you definitely staying in Munich?

My place is in Bavaria. You know the sentence. (laughs)

Söder is very close to green issues. Do you want to copy or fight the Greens?

Clearly: fight. What the Greens are doing at the moment – Gaga proposals, ban fantasies, orgies of stress – is toxic for Germany. At the same time, we have to deal with the issues that affect many people, especially the young generation, enormously: climate protection, preservation of creation. We cannot leave that to the Greens. They don’t have a monopoly on climate protection. We as a Union can do that better because we cleverly combine economy and ecology. A little faking – the voter does not accept that. It is correct that Armin Laschet made that clear.

Markus Blume: “We bet on victory and don’t play on the pitch”

Union is a junior partner in surveys. Anything better than opposition, right?

No. In the last few weeks we have sometimes heard that surveys are not that important. I am confident that Armin Laschet will manage to turn it around. We bet on victory and don’t play on the pitch. I would rule out a junior role for the Union in a future federal government.

How bad must the Saxony-Anhalt election in June be for the CDU to call for Söder?

I can only advise everyone not to play what-if games. One thing is clear: we will not win the general election from the sidelines. Don’t talk about the exchange bank, not talk about return tickets – full speed on September 26th.

So Laschet definitely has to go to Berlin?

One thing is clear to us: whoever is on the list today will also go to Berlin.

Interview: Christian Deutschländer