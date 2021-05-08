Updated:
The general election is casting its shadow. CSU General Secretary Markus Blume in an interview about the current survey results: “I don’t see any boost yet.”
Munich – roller coaster weeks in the CSU: Chancellor ambitions, nights of negotiations, in the end a defeat for Markus Söder; In the polls soared up to the absolute majority, now crashing to 36. What now? The Munich Mercury spoke to CSU General Secretary Markus Blume. The Munich (46) has been responsible for the party’s strategy for a good three years.
Friedrich Merz demands from the CSU that they should get 40 plus X. How grateful are you for this order?
Achso: Söder can only name the CDU election goals – but not the other way around?
Markus Söder has named election goals for the entire Union. One thing is clear: Nobody in the Union wants to make friends with 20 plus X. We need well over 30 in the federal government, and as the CSU we are always well above that.
Can you actually glue posters yourself?
Clear. The secret is to carefully place posters in a water bath the night before.
Markus Blume: “What motivates most of all is fear, what blossoms with a green-red-red left alliance”
You will also have to glue yourself, because your base is not in the mood for a Laschet election campaign …
In the polls you get the receipt for the irreconcilable power struggle Söder-Laschet.
Söder is not allowed to, Aigner does not want to. Who will then be the CSU list leader?
We will decide that on June 26th in the Frankenstadion in Nuremberg. Alexander Dobrindt as the regional group chairman is certainly predestined – he would be our natural top candidate, so to speak.
Markus Blume: “What the Greens are doing at the moment is toxic for Germany”
And then? Where do you hide women on the list?
On the contrary: we don’t hide them. We are going to make a list that represents a modern people’s party and modern society. So: equally, women and men take turns.
Are you definitely staying in Munich?
My place is in Bavaria. You know the sentence. (laughs)
Söder is very close to green issues. Do you want to copy or fight the Greens?
Markus Blume: “We bet on victory and don’t play on the pitch”
Union is a junior partner in surveys. Anything better than opposition, right?
No. In the last few weeks we have sometimes heard that surveys are not that important. I am confident that Armin Laschet will manage to turn it around. We bet on victory and don’t play on the pitch. I would rule out a junior role for the Union in a future federal government.
How bad must the Saxony-Anhalt election in June be for the CDU to call for Söder?
So Laschet definitely has to go to Berlin?
One thing is clear to us: whoever is on the list today will also go to Berlin.
Interview: Christian Deutschländer
